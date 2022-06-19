Late last week, Edgemont Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel announced Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Michael Curtin was appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Blind Brook School District on Tuesday, June 7, effective July 1. Kniewel congratulated Curtin on his promotion and thanked him for his “enormous contributions to the Edgemont school community.”
Curtin joined Edgemont’s faculty in 2006 as the coordinator of instructional technology, helping create a technology plan for the district, working directly with the teachers to make it a reality. Curtin was assistant principal at the junior/senior high school from 2010-12 and in 2012 was named director of K-12 curriculum and instructional technology. Kniewel wrote “the rapid evolution and need for leadership dedicated to technology integration, systems and support” led the district to splitting the position in two, with Curtin the director of instruction and Paul Garofano director of technology.
“Mike has led our district in many important initiatives,” Kniewel said. “He worked closely with administrators, teachers and staff to make our district goal actionable. They continue to work together to make sure that the strategic goal drives daily decisions regarding unit and lesson plans and assignments as reflected in the presentations at the two recent board of education meetings. He has worked closely with consultants to make instrumental improvements to our elementary literacy, math and science curricula.”
Curtin used feedback from a Tri-States Consortium review of K-12 subjects to “inform meaningful change,” according to Kniewel. More recently he has “spearheaded” the district’s diversity, inclusion and equity (DEI) “mission to improve our commitment to [DEI] in all areas, including curriculum, hiring practices and social emotional learning,” according to Kniewel, who called Curtin “a gifted communicator and speaker.”
Curtin also stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were remote, helping lead a team of educators and administrators get “virtual instruction throughout the district.”
“As the schedule morphed into hybrid learning, Mike was again essential in making it work,” Kniewel wrote.
She also credited Curtin for being the “voice of Edgemont” for his “infamous robocalls” alerting the community of school closures and delays.
“Edgemont has been fortunate to have Mike as a leader in our school community for 16 years,” Kniewel wrote. “I hope you’ll join me in wishing him well in his new endeavor. Please know that I am working closely with [incoming superintendent] Dr. [Ken] Hamilton and the Board of Education regarding the filling of this important position.”
