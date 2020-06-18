By a generous margin of 1,207 to 453, members of the Edgemont community voted in favor of a proposed $63,677,081 school budget for the 2020-21 academic year, after official ballots were counted on Tuesday, June 16.
“I am, as always, impressed by the Edgemont community and their unwavering support of education. They put their trust in us and we will live up to that trust,” said Superintendent Victoria Kniewel.
All votes were cast via absentee ballot in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March stating that in-person elections were suspended to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The ballots, received by Edgemont residents in May, were sent to the district office and tallied manually by three Westchester County election inspectors, clerical employees and administrators stationed in the Jr/Sr High School library.
The approved budget represents a tax rate increase of 2.99%, a budget-to-budget increase of 3.75%, and is $546,000 below the state’s maximum allowed tax levy increase of 2%. The adopted budget reflected a decrease of more than $630,000 from a preliminary budget proposed in March. The downsizing of the budget came in response to concerns about the strained resources of some Edgemont taxpayers who may have experienced salary cuts or layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As with past school budgets, the largest share (78% this year) is earmarked for $49 million in salary and benefits for district employees, as well as special education programs, and, this year, skyrocketing out-of-district transportation costs were just over $1 million — an increase of 12.5% from last year.
Other factors contributing to budget increases include state-mandated expansions in science, technology, arts and math programs. While some savings may be realized due to the suspension of sports activities, those would likely be offset by anticipated COVID-19 related cuts in state aid, according to recent school board communications to Edgemont residents.
With the district’s plans unclear for classroom learning in the fall, professional development for educators, who may be called upon to continue meeting the unique needs of distance teaching, is also a priority.
Enrollment continues to increase in Edgemont (2,037 as of October 2019, up from 2,013 in 2016) and the pandemic may also impact that number as families look to move from New York City to the suburbs.
Board members on board
Newcomer Jennifer DeMarrais, who replaces outgoing trustee Jon Faust and recently served on the Edgemont School Foundation, was elected to her first term on the school board, while incumbent Monica Sganga was reelected to a second term.
“We are delighted to continue benefiting from Monica’s insights and numerous contributions when she returns,” said board of education president Alec Clarke. “We are also excited to have Jennifer DeMarrais join us, bringing fresh perspectives and years of experience from her extensive involvement in many Edgemont community groups.”
Sganga said she was grateful for the community’s support of the budget and looks forward to another three years of service along with the school board’s “thoughtful and forward-thinking individuals.”
“Well run organizations persevere in the face of challenges,” said Sganga. “Edgemont always has, and I feel confident we will continue to do so with Superintendent Victoria Kniewel in our leadership.”
DeMarrais also thanked members of the Edgemont community for their support, adding, “I look forward to working with Monica and the rest of the board as we navigate the challenges of COVID-19.”
Clarke and Kniewel both recognized Faust for his six years serving on the board as trustee, vice president and president.
“We will miss Jonathan Faust's contribution as a board member,” said Kniewel. “He was a great collaborator as a board president and a thoughtful board member who used inquiry and observation to give feedback and move us all forward.”
