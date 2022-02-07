After passing a new Focus Forward mission that included a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in October 2021, the Edgemont Schools Board of Education approved the contracting of Stacy A.S. Williams, Ph.D., NCSP, an associate professor of psychology at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, as a DEI consultant earlier this month.
“It was always the plan to include an expert voice and we wanted to wait until the plan was developing to see how to do that,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Victoria Kniewel said.
The district also has consultants for specific areas of study such as math, science and language arts. “The district is always looking to partner with experts in the field,” Kniewel said, adding, “This is an opportunity to partner with a consultant in the area of our district goal component Learning About Others and in moving forward to operationalize our new district policy on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Kniewel said several candidates were recommended and interviewed and Williams stood out as several district employees were familiar with her. “A number of our school psychologists and an administrator had already attended a training with her and highly recommended her, which is why we interviewed her,” Kniewel said. “Previous experience is always welcome because with any hire you learn as you go. You try to make the best decision you can by calling references, but if we have references on site, if we have our own employees, our own faculty and staff who are recommending, it certainly makes for a more positive experience.”
While Kniewel and Williams are working out some early scheduling details, Kniewel said the current plan is to start with three 2.5-hour sessions — at a rate of $300 per hour — beginning in early February with Williams and staff members, counselors, school psychologists and teachers, notably beginning with those who work with sixth through eighth graders.
“The middle level social issues have always been tricky for many, many years,” Kniewel said. “Adolescence and preadolescence has traditionally been an area requiring a little bit more support and I think the pandemic has helped them to focus on that level more as well with transitions, like transitioning from the elementary level. We put more attention on that level this year.” She added, “Eventually all teachers, K-12, will be involved.”
Williams, a licensed psychologist and certified school psychologist, is on the executive board of the Trainers of School Psychologists, co-chairing its Social Justice Task Force. According to her bio, she “provides training in social justice, inclusive classrooms, academic and behavioral interventions, databased decision-making, and university/school partnerships.”
“The inclusion of her as a consultant into our process brings a depth and a breadth to our work to which I am looking forward,” Kniewel said.
