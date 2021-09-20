Between a changing educational landscape and a New York State mandate, the Edgemont school district is looking at its core values when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion — best known as DEI — in its Focus Forward mission.
Though there are actually three components involved, the administration sees them as so intertwined that “goals” have turned into “goal.” Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel called it “a big goal,” one she said has been “happening for a number of years” since the 2014-15 school year, but noted the district is ready to “look at how our actions support the goal,” which is: “As we prepare our students for life in a rapidly changing, interconnected world, we will design learning opportunities that engage students in deep understandings of themselves, others and the complex and evolving landscape around them.”
For the first time in school history, Edgemont recently reached a point where fewer than 50% of the students “identify as white or Caucasian.”
“The fact that Edgemont is diverse already does not excuse us, however, from continuing to review its curriculum policies and to help us forge connections among all different kinds of people in the schools and in the community,” director of curriculum and instruction Michael Curtin said. “It’s important that Edgemont students learn how to live and collaborate effectively with people who may not share their race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, what have you.
“Being able to empathize with others and seeing the world through their eyes is going to be — and already is — a key skill for the 21st century, as is recognizing one’s role within a democratic and pluralistic society.”
Director of pupil personnel services Dr. Minu Thomas presented the first component, Understanding and Appreciation of Self, with a focus on social-emotional learning where “students must be able to collaborate effectively with others, understand different viewpoints, and persist in the face of challenges.” The CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning) framework, which centers on self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making in helping students develop.
“Schools are intentional and purposeful in teaching social-emotional skills,” Thomas said. “Research demonstrates that there are improved attitudes about self, others and school. There is an increase in positive classroom behavior and gains in academics, which essentially shifts social-emotional skills as seeing beyond soft skills to the idea that these are critically important and to be taken seriously.” Thomas also said, “Social-emotional learning can be a lever to creating caring, equitable, inclusive and healthy communities that support all individuals reach their fullest potential.”
Curtin presented Component 2, Understanding and Appreciation of Others. The key description reads: “Through purposeful exposure to multiple perspectives, cultures, and ideas in an inclusive environment, students can develop greater compassion, confidence, empathy and creativity.”
“We want to acknowledge our differences, make sure everyone is included and bring people together through dialogue in order to just broaden everyone’s perspectives,” Curtin said. “This goal focuses on how we interact with the people around us, specifically on diversity, equity and inclusion… These have always been core values in Edgemont. We are a community that’s proud of its mix of people from all walks of life, we believe in giving every student the tools and resources they need to succeed and we want to create an environment where people feel welcome and safe.”
Curtin said the last two years of professional learning and curriculum development have focused on DEI in the hiring process and the social studies curriculum, largely using Scarsdale Teachers Institute courses that area available to administrators and faculty. “While we’re proud of what we accomplished, there’s still more to do,” Curtin said.
Director of technology Paul Garofano discussed the final component, Connecting Learning to Life where, “When asked about what they are learning in the classroom or beyond the school setting, students will be able to meaningfully describe not just ‘what’ but ‘why.’”
“This is the age-old situation of the fifth-grader sitting in history class saying, ‘When am I ever going to need to know this? Why am I learning this?’ or the ninth-grader sitting in algebra saying, ‘Why do I need to learn this? When is this ever going to apply to me?’” Garofano said. “That’s what this component is all about and it is far reaching. It is K-12. It is every subject. It is every area. Our focus in this component is really around the growth mindset and student agency.”
Students are going to be encouraged to “think from the inside out” using Simon Sinek’s Golden Circle:
“Why: The purpose, cause or belief behind what you are doing.”
“How: The actions taken to realize the why.”
“What: The product, service or job function. Provides tangible proof of your purpose.”
Garofano said this focuses on “growth mindset,” which involves a student’s “willingness to confront challenges” and “view failure as a springboard for growth” or the “idea of failing forward;” and “student agency,” where they are empowered “to act rather than be acted upon,” “to shape rather than be shaped” and “make responsible decisions and choices rather than accepting those determined by others.”
This district’s action plan for implementation involves creating a district committee for each component, having each committee meet quarterly “to ensure that the variety of perspectives and consistently understood and considered” and to assess by designing and monitoring “key metrics” in order to measure progress.
Board member Jennifer DeMarrais reminded the board and the community, “Policies provide the framework for the district’s operations — this is not the detailed document. The superintendent, the administrators, the district staff fill in the details as they carry out their duties.”
Kniewel said the community should expect a communication by the end of the month to move the process forward.
