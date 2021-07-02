The Edgemont School Board heard district goals for the 2021-22 school year and recognized members of the Edgemont community for their excellence at the school board meeting convened via Zoom June 22 and broadcast on YouTube.
As the outlook for the global pandemic remains uncertain, district officials indicated that they are unsure of which policies surrounding COVID-19 guidelines will still be in place, but were planning for in-person school in the year ahead.
While still awaiting guidance regarding vaccination requirements and mask policy, the schools are planning to keep students’ desks distanced from one another, similar to the past year.
One of the goals discussed at the Edgemont Board of Education meeting was to formalize diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the district’s educational program. The school board is writing a policy on that subject, which will be ready for a first reading at an upcoming meeting.
“All students and families in Edgemont have a variety of human differences,” Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said. “All students should be given what they need to be successful.”
The board reviewed a number of questions sent by parents about the New York State Board of Regents Policy on DEI education in schools, which mandates that districts establish a DEI committee. The DEI work will include input from a representative committee comprised of students, teachers, parents and administrators, Kniewel said.
School officials also recognized soon-to-be retired custodial workers, Maria Terrasi, Zef Gjoni and Gerardo Santiago for their outstanding performance over the course of their careers at Edgemont Schools and especially for their perseverance through the challenging pandemic-affected year.
“Life’s challenges tend to close in on us unexpectedly, giving us no time to adjust, and what seems like only an instant to react,” Director of Facilities John McCabe said. “Maria, Zef and Gerry never wavered during periods of stress in their lives and I can recall how each of them battled through adversity and upheld their obligation to Edgemont during those trying times.”
Additionally, the school district acknowledged two students who are attending Southern Westchester Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) programs. Junior class member Amy Uvaydova, a student in the nursing program, was inducted into the Southern Westchester BOCES chapter of the National Honor Society, and senior class member Michelle Novominski, who completed the EMT program this year, was selected as the valedictorian of the Southern Westchester BOCES Class of 2021.
