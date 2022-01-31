As part of a budget presentation during Edgemont’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul cleared up confusion caused by information from a press release from New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins that ran in local media, including The Scarsdale Inquirer.
According to the Jan. 18 press release, there were six school districts in Stewart-Cousins’ Senate district that were “awarded” funding to begin or expand universal pre-kindergarten programs. Edgemont was among that list, with $216,000 allotted.
“Senator Stewart-Cousins has championed a commitment to have Pre-K statewide within the next three years,” the release said. “Last year, she led the successful fight to secure a historic $105 million for Universal Pre-Kindergarten across the state. This is the largest commitment in Pre-K funding ever.”
Paul told the board of education that the very same $216,000 was available for the current 2021-22 school year as part of the executive budget from the state. Since Edgemont does not have a pre-K program, those funds are not used by the district.
The topic did start a brief discussion between administration and the board of education about the potential of adding pre-K for 4-year-olds.
“Unfortunately $216,000 would not get us very far in creating such a program, so we haven’t taken a deep dive or look, nor has there been a request to do so to look at the development of a new program for 4-year-old learners in pre-kindergarten,” Paul said. “Many districts are receiving much more aid that might be able to support the needs of their district, but ultimately if we were to develop a program now, the vast majority of the necessary funding would have to come from the tax base …”
Board of education members suggested looking to see if there is a need within the community of any families who are unable to provide pre-K education for their children. Board members said they did not want to take kids away from robust programs their families already have them in.
In addition to assessing need, the district would have much to do on its end, such as hiring staff, finding space and purchasing proper materials for that age group. Paul said the $216,000 would cover two staff members and their benefits.
Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel said the district collects information about preschool attendance from incoming kindergartners, so that can be reviewed to see what might be learned.
Paul said he would be “happy to look into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.