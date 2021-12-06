During a board of education meeting that lasted less than 19 minutes, Edgemont announced on Nov. 23 that it would return to in-person meetings on Dec. 7, in addition to finalizing the list of desired characteristics for its superintendent search.
Beginning with the next public board meeting on Dec. 7, the meeting will be held in the D annex near the main office on the campus of the junior/senior high school, in addition to being livestreamed. Attendees will still be required to wear a mask, but will not have to fill out an electronic COVID-19 prescreening form.
With Superintendent of Schools Dr. Victoria Kniewel set to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to run its candidate search. Based on input from board members, parents, staff, students and community members using focus groups, interviews and an online survey, a list of desired characteristics was created to aid the firm in the search process:
A visionary leader who can build upon the strengths of the district to lead the school community in a direction of growth and positive change.
A careful listener and clear communicator who embraces transparency and can effectively engage with all stakeholders.
Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a clear perspective on how to propel these principles through an organization in areas such as hiring, curriculum, and social-emotional learning.
Effective at driving change, with a keen appreciation for the process, resources, timeframes and communications needed to earn broad faculty, staff and community acceptance.
Decisive, with the ability to discern what’s needed to execute from start to finish.
Collaborative and able to build trust and a culture of mutual accountability.
Experienced as an accomplished central office administrator, and knowledgeable about district operations, including HR, finance, PPS [pupil personnel services], construction and capital projects.
Abreast of the leading trends in curriculum, instructional practices and technology.
A lifelong learner who models personal investment in education with their own avid curiosity.
Enjoys interacting and building rapport with students.
Able to balance academic excellence with the social and emotional needs of students.
Advocate for a culture of continuous learning, investing in professional development for faculty and staff that is connected to enhancing student learning.
Interested in being visible and interwoven into the social fabric of a small district characterized by a high level of community engagement.
Certified as a superintendent, or capable of gaining certification, in New York State.
