After opting to scrap the voter-approved $54 million bond plans from 2021 — following delays with New York State Education Department (NYSED) approval, rising construction costs and changing needs based on updated enrollment projections last spring — the Edgemont Bond Committee is working to create a new proposal to present to the community.

Edgemont Board of Education vice president Jennifer DeMarrais gave a bond committee update at the school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, five days after the committee’s latest meeting. The goal of the meeting was to “review and establish scope” and decide the “core needs” of the district, in addition to “other unidentified areas of need.”

