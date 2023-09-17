After opting to scrap the voter-approved $54 million bond plans from 2021 — following delays with New York State Education Department (NYSED) approval, rising construction costs and changing needs based on updated enrollment projections last spring — the Edgemont Bond Committee is working to create a new proposal to present to the community.
Edgemont Board of Education vice president Jennifer DeMarrais gave a bond committee update at the school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, five days after the committee’s latest meeting. The goal of the meeting was to “review and establish scope” and decide the “core needs” of the district, in addition to “other unidentified areas of need.”
The “core elements” the committee would like to include in the next proposal, according to DeMarrais, are: cafeteria renovations and expansion at the junior/senior high school; cafeteria renovations at the two elementary schools, including the ability to provide food service; access roads, including better access for emergency vehicles, and parking lots at all three campuses; safety and security upgrades at all three campuses; mechanical upgrades, including air conditioning, in the new wing at Seely Place Elementary School; a renovation of the “A Building” at the high school, including mechanical upgrades to support air conditioning; the creation of dedicated STEAM classroom space at the junior/senior high school; and the renovation of collaborative space for teachers at the junior/senior high school.
Two pieces from the 2021 bond that are “no longer financially viable or necessary,” according to DeMarrais, are a 14-classroom building at the junior/senior high school and a full HVAC conversion at Seely Place. She said the district is also waiting to hear back from New York State Education Department about potential aid for the proposed addition at Greenville Elementary School before determining its viability.
The committee is also looking at pieces from the initial project and others that were not included to see if anything might be a priority or a “more immediate need” now, with “experts to conduct additional research and analysis.” Another update is planned for the next school board meeting on Sept. 26.
The earliest a new bond vote could be held is November, assuming the district gets approval from the state for the Greenville addition with hopes to begin work in the summer of 2024. DeMarrais said the vote would be “most likely later” in the school year when the budget is voted on in May 2024.
Board member Nilesh Jain praised the administration for taking a “holistic view” in preparing the next bond proposal.
During remarks earlier in the meeting, Edgemont Teachers Association president Jonathan Hansonbrook noted there were “not enough cool spaces” inside the buildings during hot-weather days at the beginning of the school year.
“Excessive heat negates the ability of our students to learn effectively,” he said. “Multiple studies have shown that. Our buildings need to complement our efforts, not stand in their way.”
Land use issue
Sandra Nam Cioffi and Lucas Cioffi, a pair of Edgemont graduates who have two children at Seely Place Elementary School, addressed the board of education about what they view as a worrisome development on land behind Blanford Field (track and turf field) at the junior/senior high school on the Central Avenue side. Sandra, a licensed landscape architect, had “concerns” about potential development of 1.25 acres of wooded land that “secures and protects the southwest perimeter of the track and football stadium.”
The lot, she said, is in a “critical spot” as it “insulates the athletic activities from Central Avenue by both sight and sound with a pristine and lush native woodline” made up of native trees that are at least 60 years old and at least 90 feet tall. That area, owned by Dennis Dilmaghani, consists of a zoned residential property and a smaller commercial property. The residential zoned property is being considered by the town of Greenburgh for single-family homes with a private road.
“According to the engineer’s plans for future development, there is no way that most if not all of the existing trees can remain through construction,” Sandra said. “It will dramatically change the character of the athletic fields, the stadium in which the school has already invested so much money and once these trees are gone, they’re gone — and so is the seclusion, the security and safety of community members that define the school district.”
The Cioffis live close to the lot and Lucas is also concerned about a new road, which creates a new intersection among already dangerous intersections in the area.
“On the existing service road, which is very close to where we live, there is already anti-Chinese graffiti that we reported and the school did take care of, but if that’s already coming and washing up on our shores, we don’t need more access points visually and easily for people to get into,” Lucas said.
Lucas said Dilmaghani and the owner of Patio.com said they would both consider selling their land to the school district or a private group for protection and/or use by the school or community.
