The Edgemont School District made two major moves at its June 20 board of education meeting, rebranding the Stomp Out Hate Committee as the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee and appointing assistant business official/district treasurer Amy Moselhi as the district’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI+B) coordinator.
School board members and administrators again focused on the three swastikas that were found on the junior/senior high school campus recently (https://bit.ly/3NIxJx1) and the impacts on the community.
Board member Dolya Fleck started the conversation, calling the “unfortunate” incidents and the “emotion and conversation” that followed one of the year’s “main learning experiences.”
“We’ve each heard from many of you in the community and have been able to gain a lot of perspective from everyone,” she said. “And we wanted to thank you for all those perspectives, and especially we wanted to thank the administrators at the high school spending so much time listening and engaging with so many stakeholders to craft a thoughtful response. There’s no one perfect response to a situation like this, just it’s challenging and difficult, but we are committed to continuous review and improvement, which is why I’m very excited and thrilled by the work that has already been done by the Stomp Out Hate Committee.”
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton and the committee had sent a letter to the community noting that some cultures still view the swastika as a positive symbol of their beliefs, while many view it as an anti-Semitic hate symbol used by the Nazis.
Hamilton said the committee name change is more “philosophically aligned with positive intent and proactive positioning versus a reactive response,” and asked Moselhi, who is a former board of education member in New Rochelle and used to work in Mount Vernon under Hamilton, to give an update on “ongoing efforts” to hear out and educate the community on the matter of the swastikas.
Moselhi recounted the initial response of Hamilton and the Stomp Out Hate Committee after it was formed to write a “thoughtful letter” that “took into account multiple points of view.”
“At that time we recognized that the committee had a limited membership,” Moselhi said. “We did the best we could under the time constraints because it was born out of a response to crisis and Dr. Hamilton and [EHS principal] Kyle Hosier made a commitment to keeping it open to as many people who wanted to be authentically engaged in this work. Since then, other members have been invited into the committee’s work.”
At the first Stomp Out Hate Committee meeting, “multiple commitments” were also made, according to Moselhi, including to “ensure that responses to any type of act of hate was going to be responded to with the same type of rigor” that the swastikas were responded to because students on the committee said “it had been their experience that in the past circumstances around race had not gotten the same level of response, so we find it a really wonderful time to pivot and create systems and structures so that people understand that hate is hate and we have no tolerance for that in our school community.”
The district also reached out to Westchester Reform Temple (WRT) in Scarsdale and set up a meeting for July with Senior Rabbi Jonathan Blake. Moselhi said many Edgemont students are members of WRT and “the goal of that [outreach] was to create an authentic connection with the local clergy in order to better understand and get feedback on our communication, understand how we can best support students who may have ancestral trauma as it relates to swastikas and learn about best practices that are implemented in schools across the state.”
Another commitment was to have the now rebranded committee “intersected with students’ experiences authentically and moved the DEI+B work into places where it maybe naturally would not have come.” One of those ways was to engage the Edgemont for All organization. Moselhi attended a recent meeting.
“It was really interesting and insightful,” she said. “I was able to listen to people’s lived experiences and better start to understand the Edgemont community and it became clear to me that committee’s work is very much aligned with what we’re doing in the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee and so we extended a place on our committee for Edgemont for All, a seat for them to also have a seat at the table as we discuss any number of important issues.”
In reviewing board and school policies, including the student code of conduct, the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee made some recommendations after a “really robust conversation” that included parents, students, social workers and and building leaders.
“We really did get up to that learning edge, which is an uncomfortable place for many people as we began to really deliberate between the experiences of different cultures as it relates to the swastika, but it was an honest and open conversation and there was a lot of growth,” Moselhi said. “From that I think we’ve made substantial and material recommendations to the policy committee.”
That work was also shared with members of the Edgemont Teachers Association, who also had their own thoughts on changes and on how the recommendations would “make sense in the classroom or not.”
Teacher training in how to deal with sensitive and difficult conversations has already taken place and the district is committed to continuing that effort, including with the American Jewish Committee, Facing History and consultant Dr. Stacy Williams from Marist College.
Despite the multiple viewpoints on swastikas, Moselhi said, “In the end, the committee agreed that absent context, the school district would always view the swastika as a symbol of hate and that it was important in moments of crisis to support those who are most vulnerable in the situation, and those who were most vulnerable in that situation was the Jewish community,” which was a similar message to what Hamilton and the Stomp Out Hate Committee had expressed in its letter.
Hamilton has not responded yet to a request for an interview with him and Moselhi.
