In an open session with the Edgemont Board of Education Jan. 28, community members and administrators gathered to view and discuss the district’s developing academic and facilities proposal.
The proposal, which was presented by Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, Director of Curriculum Michael Curtin and Director of Technology Paul Garofano, aimed to define a clear vision of the community’s needs, specifically in regard to the district’s schools.
The proposal includes a multifaceted plan, the first part of which is to better meet district goals through the increase of STEAM learning.
STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, has been defined by the district as a key aspect of education necessary to best prepare students for the modern job market.
“When we think about the jobs for the present, we also see how they are going to start changing and evolving,” Kniewel said. “And as we know we are preparing students for the jobs of the future and what we do know is we have to prepare them for knowing how to collaborate, knowing how to problem solve, knowing how to solve messy problems.”
However, growing student enrollment in addition to the development of courses that require larger, atypical classroom spaces has resulted in an increasing need to expand the district’s facilities.
The board has identified ideal classroom spaces for student success need be at least 770 square feet, and that spaces such as labs and makerspaces often should be even larger to best accommodate projects and teamwork.
“In order to create a STEAM program, like any other program, we need space,” Garofano said. “We’re really challenged with finding the space just for one course. The current STEAM learning spaces are classroom based, meaning we’re using our traditional spaces and transforming them the best we can into STEAM learning spaces, and quite frankly they’re too small.”
The district has expressed a growing desire to develop dedicated STEAM makerspaces within each of the schools, to which the public has responded positively, with more than 80 percent of those surveyed expressing a desire to provide such spaces for all Edgemont students.
According to the school board presentation, attributes of the spaces include transformable and mobile furniture, increased spaces to write on, such as erase-board walls and desks, flexible seating, adequate lighting and temperature quality, collaborative spaces and more.
“A dedicated STEAM infrastructure will encourage students to explore their interests while introducing them to new and intriguing topics,” said an Edgemont community member quoted in the presentation. “Students can gain strong research and creative problem-solving skills vital to college and professional careers.”
The development of such spaces would also allow for a myriad of potential new courses for students of all ages, including robotics for elementary school students, computer science for middle level students, biomedical science for high schoolers as well as many more.
Curtin explained how the spaces students are using today strongly mirror those used when the school first opened in the 1950s, however the identified needs of the students have shifted dramatically.
As the board has worked to acknowledge the shifting needs of Edgemont students, it has also contemplated a shift in the current breakdown of grades within the district.
Unlike most public schools in New York State, Edgemont follows an alternative path for what are typically referred to as middle school students. Students in grades six to eight, or middle learners, are divided with sixth-graders attending Edgemont’s elementary schools and seventh- and eighth-graders often integrated with high school students.
The Middle Learners Committee, which consists of Edgemont teachers and administrators, has been conducting research for the past four months to see how the district can best serve its students, acknowledging that its current means of doing so is in need of improvement.
“We all came together last week to try to make sense of all the data we have collected and we started to evolve a vision of what would be best for Edgemont sixth- through eighth-graders,” Curtin said.
Curtin noted that middle level students in other districts are experiencing physical separation from elementary students and high school students and often their teachers are organized into teams, so teachers can work together to understand student needs and best plan for them.
He also noted attributes that are specific to middle level learners, such as timing and breakdown of schedules.
“We noticed that middle level learners do not benefit optimally from 40-minute periods, but rather some sort of a block or modified block schedule,” Curtin said.
He also recognized the need for advisory periods, such as homeroom, in which students can depend on a consistent teacher to serve as an adviser and advocate for their needs.
Current proposals include renovation on almost all the district’s existing buildings as well as the construction of new buildings. The committee studying options, however, has yet to decide how to best use the new spaces.
With the district looking to specify costs for expansion or other facilities changes, Superintendent Kniewel said the board asked for additional information to “help shape the building/renovation scenarios.”
“Ultimately,” she said, “the board will consider scenarios that include cost for construction and cost for borrowing. For example, new construction has a different length of bond terms than renovated construction.”
Visions include designated spaces for students in grades six to eight, which are separated from students in grades nine to 12.
“The middle level study committee … considered their research, school visits and firsthand experiences and recommend more of a separation of space and programs whether the sixth grade remains in the elementary building or moves to a separate middle school,” Kniewel said. “For example, they recommend grades 5 and 6 be clustered more intentionally in the renovated elementary schools with greater attention to an articulated curriculum and program that provides a more cohesive transition through the middle grades 5 to 8. They recommend the same clustering/separation of grades 7 and 8 from grades 9 through 12. We strive for this separation now, but additional space will make this separation more consistently possible and is a priority in any scenario.”
The committee has defined this as a critical aspect of development, but it has resulted in some pushback from the community. Parents who oppose the proposed changes described Edgemont’s alternative approach to its grade levels as one of the attributes that attracted them to the district in the first place.
Many parents supported the notion that keeping children in elementary schools until sixth grade keeps them younger for longer. Contrastingly, others commented that putting seventh- and eighth-graders with high school students forces students to grow up more quickly than they would if they were to be isolated in their own space.
The district remains open to comments, questions and recommendations, and all proposals will be continuously updated on a website that is currently being developed. Superintendent Kniewel noted the administration’s willingness to put time and careful consideration to all options and to work to ultimately best serve the children and the community at large.
“The administrators are carefully planning for the transition by maximizing all available school space and converting it to instructional space as a transition to renovations/additions including looking at temporary office options,” Kniewel said.
Information about the proposals and facilities needs is available at Edgemont.org under the District, Board of Education subheading.
