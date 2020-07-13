With New York State’s coronavirus infection rate decelerating, parents and caregivers of Edgemont students tuned in via Google Meetup for a pair of informative question-and-answer sessions July 7 and 8, focusing on options and all the multiple moving parts for reopening schools in September.
Reminding everyone that “we are in uncharted territory,” Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said Edgemont continues to work with New York’s guidelines and is reviewing plans from other states, as well as survey data from the community, but, she added, “final decisions about reopening are out of our hands.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on July 8 that the state’s decision if and/or how schools will reopen will be made in the first week of August, and that the reopening of schools is contingent on infection rates, which vary by region. District stakeholders will consult with New York State on guidance to be issued Monday, July 13. Final plans for reopening must be submitted to the state’s education department by July 31.
Experienced stakeholders in the Edgemont District include the school board, parents and community members, nurses, medical and organizational strategy experts, as well as 11 subgroups focused on specific areas of concern such as academics, health, athletics, technology, facilities and social/emotional health.
Kniewel discussed the three proposed scenarios showing what continuity in education may look like in September, namely: the continuation of distance learning that was in effect this past spring; onsite classes and activities at Greenville, Seely Place and the Junior/Senior High School on a limited or rotating basis; or a hybrid of the two paradigms with students attending school and participating in remote learning on the same day.
Questions and answers
Junior/Senior High School Principal Kyle Hosier read a wide range of questions submitted online by parents during the virtual meetup. One asked whether rotating schedules would occur, for instance, every other day, in two-day blocks, or on alternating weeks.
“All are on the table,” answered Kniewel, who also made assurances that children from the same family could attend school on the same day. “That’s the plan we want, for sure,” she said.
Other parents were concerned about children wearing masks on excessively hot days in September, as well as the availability of air conditioning, air quality/ventilation, and what could be done for students whose glasses fog up when wearing a mask.
Kniewel said schedules could be adjusted in response to excessively hot days, that students could be moved to cooler places in the building, that classes could be relocated, and that a version of clear face shields —though not yet approved — may be an alternative to masks. She recommended encouraging young children to wear masks over the summer so they could get accustomed to them and she said schools would supply masks when needed.
To help maintain social distancing, classes may be moved to gymnasiums, and teachers in art and music could go to classrooms rather than have students travel to the art and music rooms. The district will strive to schedule smaller classes and is looking to set up tents in good weather for “spreading out,” said Kniewel. More outdoor space could be utilized for singing, physical education, and eating “grab and go” meals to avoid crowded cafeterias at lunch time.
Some families asked about home schooling. The state must approve what is “counted as a school day,” said Kniewel. Questions were also raised about “looping,” particularly if schools don’t reopen, whereby teachers continue with the same group of students the following year. Kniewel said there have been conversations about looping, but the administration has not decided whether looping would be a strategy for all students.
“We’re very much focused on transition and orientation, but not necessarily requiring all teachers move up to the next grade level with their [students],” Kniewel said.
A parent asked if a fourth grader who was advanced in math due to “robust” home schooling could be placed in an advanced grade, and conversely, the parent asked how support would be given to students who have fallen behind.
“Our goal,” said Kniewel, “as we continually improve our instruction, potentially in a remote environment, is that parents don’t have to be the home school teachers, rather they need to be the home ‘managers.’”
When asked about the opportunity for children to participate in recess and to have interactions with other students, Kniewel said, “I think what we missed the most when we were remote was children being able to be together.
“Once we get the guidelines on social distancing, that will determine how many children can be at recess at the same time, how it would be structured and, absolutely, our focus is on the social-emotional well-being of every one of the students and their families and how we [can] best support that.”
