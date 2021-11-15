The Edgemont Board of Education met on Nov. 9 to discuss the search for a new schools superintendent and other district business. They were joined by Susan Guiney and Deborah Raizes of the firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), which the board contracted last month to manage the search for a replacement for current superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel, who last month announced her retirement effective at the end of this school year.
Guiney and Raizes reported on the results of a detailed study of the school district undertaken during September and October. To conduct the study, Guiney and Raizes interviewed a total of 98 district stakeholders, including each individual board member, current superintendent Kniewel, district- and building-level administrators, leading members of the support staff, representatives from the teachers association, nine high school students, and 50 parents and other community members. Guiney and Raizes also held multiple forums for faculty input.
Based on these interviews, Guiney and Raizes presented a comprehensive evaluation of the district’s strengths, values, and opportunities for growth. In particular, they noted that Edgemont stakeholders value the exceptionally high level of education provided by the school district, with many stakeholders expressing a desire for a superintendent who can stay abreast of innovative trends in education while also building durable relationships of trust with all members of the school community.
The study also identified some main priorities for the incoming superintendent, including fundraising, enrollment, curriculum and staffing issues, as well as the need to integrate an enhanced focus on students’ social-emotional learning in response to the unique and heightened stress imposed by the pandemic.
Raizes explained that HYA would move forward with the search by identifying and soliciting applications from qualified individuals in school districts around the country, based on the board’s evaluation of key candidate characteristics. Guiney and Raizes will then interview the candidates, after which the board will interview a smaller group of finalists before making its final determination. Because the search is confidential, only HYA and the board will meet with candidates prior to the hiring decision.
“We expect that the next superintendent will be in place by July 1st,” Raizes said.
In discussion, board members emphasized the need to select a candidate who is a good communicator, who stays abreast of trends in educational practices, who is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and who can provide a clear vision for how the school can maintain the excellent quality of education the Edgemont community expects.
“There are values that underlie the way the district is run, and those are going to be in our minds as we sit with people,” said board member Mariquita Blumberg. “I think it will become very apparent very quickly, as we are talking to potential candidates, whether or not somebody represents those values,” she added.
Board president Judy Seiff emphasized the need to select “somebody who really is a lifelong learner,” a “nuanced characteristic” which Seiff said Dr. Kniewel embodied during her years of service to the district, “As the head educator of our school district, we want somebody who is genuinely engaged in their own learning process, who shows intellectual curiosity and follows up on their own path of learning,” Seiff said.
The board of education will reconvene on Nov. 23 to ratify a document listing desired characteristics of the new superintendent, after which HYA will begin to identify candidates and solicit applications.
COVID protocols discussed
Kniewel updated the school board about several issues related to COVID-19 protocols in the district, including vaccination for 5-11 year olds, the possibility of implementing a “test to stay” policy to reduce student quarantining, and efforts to obtain clear guidelines for unmasking from county and state health authorities.
Kniewel urged all parents to seek information from their physicians about COVID-19 vaccines, which last week became available for children aged 5-11. Kniewel also said that, while the district has neither the space nor the personnel to provide an in-school vaccination clinic, she was pursuing options for making the vaccine available to elementary age students through a third-party vendor.
Kniewel also reported that the district was investigating the possibility of implementing a “test to stay” policy, similar to those which have already been adopted by some other school districts around the country. The Westchester County Department of Health has authorized the district to establish a “test to stay” policy, Kniewel said, but the specific design and implementation of the policy was left to the district’s discretion.
Under such a policy, unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 through close contact would be able to continue attending school in person by obtaining a negative COVID-19 test result each day before school. However, these students would not be allowed to continue participation in extracurricular activities for seven days after exposure, regardless of the daily negative test results.
Currently, only unvaccinated students who are exposed through close contact must complete a mandatory seven-day quarantine before returning to school in person. (Vaccinated students are not required to quarantine in these circumstances.) For that reason, Kniewel noted, as the vaccine becomes available to younger categories of students, forced absence due to mandatory quarantining is likely to decline. “As more students are vaccinated, it would become less important,” she said of the possible “test to stay” policy.
Kniewel also announced that a group of local superintendents have written a letter to the New York State Department of Health, requesting clear guidelines on a path to ending mandatory masking in school. “We would like a metric. Are we looking at transmission rate? Are we looking at levels of vaccination? When can we start to look to unmask and how?” Kniewel said. “We would prefer not to have those decisions placed on the local school districts,” she added, saying she would update the school board and the wider community when additional information was available from county and state health authorities.
Board member Nilesh Jain noted that the current masking requirements have been effective at keeping rates of transmission low in Edgemont schools. “My plea to those community members who might be looking for a path to unmasking is to please continue the current process until we get a very clear mandate,” he said.
Future meetings to be held in person
The board of education voted unanimously to resume in-person meetings next month, with the first in-person meeting to be held on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. in the D Annex, which is next to the district office (see map) at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School on White Oak Lane.
While in-person meetings had previously taken place in other venues, Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul explained that the D Annex was “a larger style classroom that could support the public,” while also allowing for simultaneous livestreaming at high quality. Kniewel added that the D Annex would allow members of the public closer access to the meeting from the parking lot.
Kniewel and Paul also reported that the district had invested in technological updates to improve sound quality for streamed in-person meetings — especially lapel microphones, which board members will wear so that they can be clearly heard despite wearing masks. “We believe we have solved the sound factor,” Kniewel said, adding that, to comply with state guidelines, board members would have to remain masked for any meetings held on school grounds.
The Dec. 7 in-person board of education meeting will be open to the public.
