The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) will hold an open meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. at Hessler Hall in Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, to receive nominations for candidates for the Edgemont Board of Education. In case of excess snow, the meeting will be online with a link posted at www.edgemontecc.org.

Two vacancies on the school board will be filled in the general election on May 16. The vacancies will be created by the expiration of the terms of office of Jennifer DeMarrais and Monica Sganga. DeMarrais has indicated that she intends to seek a second term; Sganga has served two terms and has indicated that she will not seek a third term.

