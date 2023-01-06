The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) will hold an open meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. at Hessler Hall in Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, to receive nominations for candidates for the Edgemont Board of Education. In case of excess snow, the meeting will be online with a link posted at www.edgemontecc.org.
Two vacancies on the school board will be filled in the general election on May 16. The vacancies will be created by the expiration of the terms of office of Jennifer DeMarrais and Monica Sganga. DeMarrais has indicated that she intends to seek a second term; Sganga has served two terms and has indicated that she will not seek a third term.
The SBNC invites Edgemont residents to participate in the nominating process by urging qualified residents of the community to seek nomination to the school board and to submit nomination letters for candidates.
Members of the school board, in a spirit of community volunteerism, serve without compensation. Members are required to attend two public meetings per month — and more at budget time —attend executive sessions, attend committee and ad hoc meetings, and undertake appropriate preparation for these functions.
The nomination of a candidate to the board of education must be made in a letter to the SBNC chair and must be received before 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Nominating letters may also be presented in person at the open meeting that evening. The letter may be written by any qualified voter of the Edgemont School District other than a member (or spouse of a member) of the SBNC.
In addition to the name and address of the candidate, the letter must contain a brief biographical sketch of the candidate including the candidate’s education, occupation, participation in civic affairs, length of residence in the Edgemont School District, the grade level of any children attending any Edgemont schools, and the year of graduation of any children who have previously attended Edgemont schools. The letter must also contain a statement that the candidate has consented to serve if nominated and elected. Under SBNC rules, any letter that fails to include these items cannot be accepted. Submit nominating letters to David Stern, SBNC chair, 221 Old Army Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
— Submitted by the Edgemont Community Council Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.