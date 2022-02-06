At an open meeting Jan. 26, the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) accepted letters on behalf of four residents to fill the three terms on the Edgemont School Board that will expire June 30.
The individuals who were proposed are Nareen Jabbour, Nilesh Jain, Grace Lin and Debbie Rothschild.
In a press release received Jan. 31, the SBNC members said they were “grateful to these individuals for agreeing to serve the school district if nominated and elected.”
The SBNC will conduct interviews with the recommended individuals before ultimately naming its nominees for the school board.
The SBNC is now accepting letters of comment on the four proposed individuals. Comments should be submitted in writing by March 1 to David M.C. Stern, SBNC chair, 221 Old Army Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583, or via email to EdgemontSBNC@gmail.com. Comments must be attributable (anonymous comments will not be accepted) and will be kept confidential within the SBNC.
The press release explained the process and history of the SBNC, stating, “For many decades, the Edgemont SBNC has been charged with producing the best qualified people to serve the community as members of the Edgemont School Board. The SBNC process is designed to encourage qualified residents to make themselves available to serve; to establish a fair and judicious means for evaluating and recommending candidates for the school board; and to make campaigning less necessary or less likely by ensuring a fair and open process for their nomination.”
The SBNC, a committee of the Edgemont Community Council, is composed of members and alternates from each local civic association and the ECC as well as a representative from the high school student body. For more information, visit www.edgemontecc.com/sbnc/.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.