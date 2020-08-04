After abruptly canceling in-person graduation on July 23 when district officials reported that a group of seniors may have been exposed to COVID-19, administrators organized and released a celebratory graduation video with speeches by students, administrators and teachers, as well as video and pictures of graduating seniors.
Prior to the release of the video on July 30, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School Principal Kyle Hosier hosted an online toast with students over Google Meet to replace the school’s usual tradition where students walk through a reception line of teachers for handshakes and hugs.
“You seniors have struggled and persevered through challenges that were unimaginable only a year ago. The loss of valued senior rituals, the transformation of our educational system, a divided nation, an economic collapse, violence, anger and protesting, the list goes on and on,” said Hosier to the class of 152 graduates. “Seniors, you are graduating in a time that will be studied by historians for years to come. The world you are entering into is wonderful, but it is also in need of a little help.”
Channeling Fred Rogers, the public television host of “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” who enjoined children to “look for the helpers” during times of unease, Hosier said he hoped that graduates at Edgemont wouldn’t just look for the helpers, but become them.
During the hourlong prerecorded video, viewers heard from seniors Lilah Willis, Laura Winitch, Alexis Chan, Joshua Kirschner and Benjamin Spector, who all reminisced about their time spent at Edgemont and the unknown nature of the road ahead.
Kirschner, who said he had spent a lot of time during quarantine watching Netflix, used the cliffhanger plot device as a metaphor for the graduates yet-to-be determined futures.
“Now as each of us faces the next season of the series, with even more uncertainty than usual, it’s almost impossible to see where the plot is going to end. Because of the pandemic our lives have been completely uprooted, causing us to scramble for answers and some sense of normalcy,” he said. “It’s our turn to take a leap into the great unknown. To roll with the punches, to trust the people around us, to not take no for an answer and to believe in ourselves, because I can guarantee you, we’re all going to land on solid ground.”
Using a sixth grade assignment as reference, senior Chan said she wanted students to focus on the experiences they were able to have as a cohort, rather than the things they missed out on.
“This community has been extremely supportive throughout my time at Edgemont. If anyone has an idea they will be fully heard and supported by teachers, peers and administrators. Because of this Edgemont foundation that we all share, I see great distant futures for everyone,” she said.
Willis and Winitch alternated in describing the journey the seniors had gone through over the past 13 years, including their kindergarten, elementary, middle school and high school experiences and how those shaped them into who they have become.
“This is the part of our journey where we will stop for a moment to reflect on all that has been accomplished. What the class of 2020 has done together over the past few years has been truly wonderful. We could not have taken the journey with a better class,” said Winitch. “The journey will branch out now. But we have faith in each and every one of you that no matter which road you choose to travel, you will make it your own and you will succeed.”
Spector reminisced about March 12, the day school closed due to the pandemic, and how he felt not knowing it would be his last day in high school; he said although many high school experiences were lost, he believed the class had an important story to tell.
“At the end of the day everything contributes to the wonderful narrative that you’re writing for yourself. Not all stories have to be the same, not all stories have to be perfect, but all stories will be special and show positive characteristics that you all hold,” he said. “I guarantee that this minor plot twist in our lives will not only provide a nice English class conversation but will make us so much better in the end.”
Among the speakers in the video were several teachers, including social studies teacher Michael Alter who was designated as the class’s official faculty speaker.
“You’re entering a fabulous time in your life and you’re going to have a lot of fun. But not too much fun,” said Alter, who joked that he wished all the students could take him back to college. “It goes without saying that we are living in an unprecedented time and one of tremendous uncertainty. An important question is, how do we maintain perspective and remain grounded? I know that you wanted to be together on campus for this ceremony and I give you a lot of credit that you pushed for that because you instinctively understood the value of grounding yourselves in each other, in the community, in your home, in your roots. You guys are wise.”
As the EHS grads move to the next chapters of their lives in college, Alter encouraged them to embrace confusion and the unknown, while also understanding other people’s perspectives and doing their own research.
“You don’t have to jump when the world says jump,” he said.
Superintendent Victoria Kniewel joined the video to certify the graduates had earned an Edgemont diploma and class officers Ariella Zagorsky, Winitch, Willis and Megan Lin conducted a tassel turning ceremony.
School board president Alec Clarke said he had finished about 80% of his graduation day speech in February, but then “the world turned upside down” when the pandemic hit, forcing him to reevaluate his remarks.
Clarke, whose speech focused on the importance of connection with others, said he believed it was this graduating class’s responsibility to mend divisions in the country and to “go out and help repair the world.”
“We are in a time of national crisis. I’ve been around long enough to experience a number of them, but always in the past they’ve brought the country together for a period of time, as we unite to deal with our common predicament,” he said. “But during what is probably the worst crisis we have confronted in our lifetime, I am seeing the least evidence of a sense of connection with our nation.”
Clarke ended his speech with a quote by author Herman Melville (also attributed to Australian priest Henry Melvill) who said, “We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibers connect us with our fellow men and women. Our actions run as causes and they come back to us as effects.”
“I for one cannot wait to see the effects of your actions,” said Clarke.
