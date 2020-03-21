In a continuing effort to help stem the community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Edgemont School District announced on March 16 that district buildings would remain closed to students and most of the staff through the end of March, and rolled out a comprehensive distance learning program on Wednesday for students in grades K-12.
In a letter to Edgemont families, Superintendent Victoria Kniewel and Board of Education president Alec Clarke on Monday presented a plan outlining how daily lessons, access to resources, and communications between students and teachers would be structured.
“We recognize that distance learning is not a replacement for face-to-face instruction, but it does provide an opportunity for students to continue to engage in their learning during this time of crisis,” said Kniewel.
The decisions were made following the release Monday of a statement by County Executive George Latimer declaring a state of emergency in Westchester County, and after a meeting last Friday of officials from the state education department, the Board of Regents, state legislators and area superintendents that resulted in Edgemont’s preliminary school closures on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17.
Noting the shifting strategies of state and federal agencies addressing the virus, Kniewel said the district’s recommendations are likely to change and families should prepare for the potential of longer school closures.
“We ask for your continued flexibility and patience,” she said. “Some of this flexibility will come in the form of calendar revisions.”
As of now, distance learning will include daily emailed assignments and activities, Google Classroom, and expectations regarding the amount of time students should allocate to each subject depending on their grade.
Student resources for grades K-6 include education sites like Britannica School, Raz-Kids and ReadWorks. Resource sites for students in grades 7-12 — who will receive a five-day schedule based on content areas such as English, social studies and math — include various Google apps, a program called SweetSearch and a link to EHS library resources.
Kniewel said Edgemont’s technology department would be staffed throughout a prolonged closure, assuring the community that, “support involving instructional technology and access to devices is paramount.” All IT resources will be available on student resources pages, and the district is establishing a local off-site hardware repair location for students and staff. Many instructional technology companies, she said, have provided access to their applications.
Community reaction
Time will tell how students feel about distance learning and the kinds of academic progress they will make.
“We’re hopeful that after the distance learning starts — along with the extracurricular activities, many of which are using distance learning — things will approach a new normal,” said Laura Wilker, an Edgemont parent who has a sixth grader at Seely Place School and a 10th grader at Edgemont High School, and whose children participate in writing, drama and religious school as well.
“Everything has evolved so quickly,” said Wilker, who works in crises communications at a global bank. “But the superintendent, principals and board of ed have been very transparent about timing and next steps and have certainly acted in the best interests of the students and Edgemont residents.”
Kniewel said the district will address ancillary questions about state Regents exams and grading, and will continue communications on those and other emerging topics.
Also last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo waved the requirement for school districts to hold at least 180 days of classroom instruction, easing concerns over state aid normally granted to districts maintaining that minimum.
Kniewel reminded families that to remain healthy during this pandemic, social distancing is critical and is the whole purpose behind distance learning.
“It is important to stay home and seriously limit contact with others. We know that since school has been closed, children have been getting together in small (and large) groups, families have been socializing, and friends have been meeting on our fields and playgrounds. When we do this, even if everyone in the group feels fine, we put our immunocompromised community members’ health in jeopardy and do not accomplish the goal of the quarantine, which is to stop the spread of the virus,” said Kniewel.
“As parents, as hard as it is to deny our children the chance to socialize with one another, for the time being, ‘no’ is the safe answer.”
Finally, the district website offers links to resources that offer emotional support and reminds students and families that school psychologists and counselors are available via email.
Said Wilker, “How we’re living is totally new, unprecedented, and nothing any of us have ever lived through. It’s uncharted territory and we’re all just doing the best we can. We need to stick together as a community.”
