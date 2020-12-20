The following was sent to Edgemont schools district parents on Saturday, Dec. 19:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
As I write this letter, I recognize that there is no way to concisely express the myriad challenges and complexities brought on by this pandemic, whether you’re a school district leader, educator, parent or student. I am so proud of the way our school community has worked together to wear masks, socially distance, keep children home when they are sick, and communicate positive tests quickly. As a result, we’ve been able to keep the school district open for in-person learning each day this fall. This was an improbable feat in light of the circumstances, and we are grateful for the efforts of the faculty and staff and the support of the community.
In our reopening plan, we communicated the fact that there may come a time when we have to move from hybrid learning to remote-only. Yesterday we experienced that shift when we had a heating problem at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School. Today, I am writing to tell you that, for the purpose of continuity of instruction, the entire district K-12 is moving to remote-only instruction for Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23, with a return to hybrid, in-person learning on Monday, January 4, 2021.
This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the hardship that it brings for many families and students. A number of factors combined to shift the balance of continuity, despite our best efforts to keep buildings open for in-person learning. These factors include the increasing number of community members who have made the decision for their children to remain fully remote, students and faculty who are currently quarantined, and the most emergent factor: the number of faculty and staff members who are not able to teach in person next week due to the move to remote teaching by schools regionally, and their own family illness issues. In addition to continuity of instruction, we trust that this shift will help all members of our school community to socially distance for their own health and that of their family members.
The principals will follow up with more specific communications regarding the remote learning schedule for next week. I thank you for your partnership, patience, and grace as we move through this pandemic together as a community.
We look forward to 2021 with a renewed sense of hope and possibility. As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Victoria Kniewel
