The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) will hold a virtual, open meeting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 (blackout date: Thursday, Jan. 27) to receive nominations for candidates for the board of education of the Edgemont Union Free School District. Members of the community can participate via Zoom at www.tinyurl.com/SBNC2022.
The board of education anticipates filling three vacancies created by the expiration of the terms of office for Alec Clarke, Nilesh Jain and Judy Seiff. The school board election will take place May 17.
Clarke and Seiff have served two consecutive terms and have indicated that they will not seek another term. Jain, who has completed one term on the school board, intends to run for another term.
The SBNC invites all Edgemont residents to participate in the nominating process by urging qualified residents of the community to seek nomination to the board of education, or to submit nomination letters for candidates, and attend the open meeting on Jan. 26.
Members of the board of education, in the spirit of volunteerism and community involvement, serve without compensation. Members are required to attend two public meetings per month (and more at budget time), attend executive sessions, attend committee and ad hoc meetings, and undertake the necessary preparation for these functions.
The nomination of a candidate to the board of education must be made in a letter to the chair of the SBNC (David Stern, SBNC Chair, 221 Old Army Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583, EdgemontSBNC@gmail.com) and must be received before 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Nominating letters may also be shared in person during the open meeting that evening via Zoom at www.tinyurl.com/SBNC2022.
The letter to nominate a candidate may be written by any qualified voter of the Edgemont School District other than a member (or spouse of a member) of the SBNC. In addition to the name and address of the candidate, the letter must contain a brief biographical sketch of the candidate, including the candidate’s educational background, occupation, participation in civic affairs, the length of residence in the Edgemont School District, and the grade level of any children attending any Edgemont schools and the year of graduation of any children who have previously attended Edgemont schools. The letter must also contain a statement indicating that the candidate has consented to serve if nominated and elected. Under the rules of the SBNC, any letter that fails to include these items cannot be accepted.
Members of the SBNC for the 2021-22 school year are: Central Park Avenue Association: John Gerraughty, Sharon Peng, Ilir Tota (alternate); Cotswold Association: Kristelle Fuller-Curry, Elizabeth Osborne; Edgemont Community Council: Matt Jaffe, Lauren Lappen, Nancy Paley (alternate); Edgemont High School: Ariel Novominski; Fort Hill Association: Mythily Gurumurthy, Roz Tomas, Phil Yuhn (alternate); Greenridge Association: Elaine Lu, Ben Tanen; Longview Association: Rachel Fissell, Shari Kaplan, Sabina Singh (alternate); Northern Greenville Association: Jen Rosin, Gerri Sommers, Ivanna Bilych (alternate); Old Edgemont Association: Christina Buckser-Schulz, Jen Frain, Betsy McCormack (alternate); Southern Greenville Association: Divya Mathur, Fatima Shama, Gillian Biron (alternate).
David M. C. Stern has been appointed chair of the SBNC by the board of directors of The Edgemont Community Council Inc. pursuant to its Nominating Committee Rules and Procedures.
Contact the committee by email at EdgemontSBNC@gmail.com.
The Edgemont Community Council Inc. was founded in 1947 to determine community opinion on civic matters and coordinate community action thereon and to plan and promote the general welfare of the community embraced within Edgemont Union Free School District #6. Contact the ECC at PO Box 1161, Scarsdale, NY 10583; www.edgemontecc.com.
