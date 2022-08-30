Edgemont Board of Education President Monica Sganga addressed allegations of a gender discriminatory practice in the district’s tenure process, and the improper handling of a sexual harassment complaint at a meeting of Edgemont’s school board Tuesday, Aug. 23, saying the district did nothing improper in either case, but nevertheless is considering altering its tenure process at rectify perceived “process breakdowns.”
Edgemont Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Hamilton discussed his plan for potential changes for the tenure review process for teachers and administrators at the meeting.
The board president’s comments and the proposed tenure revamp came about three months after Edgemont Teachers Association President Jonathan Hansonbrook delivered an unexpected and inflammatory speech at the May 10 board of education meeting. Hansonbrook made claims of unfair treatment of high school teachers, including gender-based discrimination, an “atmosphere” and “climate” that is driving down morale and driving away educators.
Hansonbrook talked about how tenure is not job security, but that it instead “protects teachers from unfair or capricious dismissal and guarantees them the right to representation and due process during disciplinary and performance reviews.” He then said that based on the treatment of teachers at the junior/senior high school in the 2021-22 school year, he understands the need for tenure “more than at any time” in his career.
“Although the tenure process for teachers worked properly at the elementary school level, it has been an utter failure at EHS,” Hansonbrook said in May. “I would not be doing my job as union president if I did not also comment about the absence of my EHS colleagues on tonight’s tenure agenda.”
At the board meeting Tuesday night, Sganga read a statement on behalf of the entire school board that addressed the ETA president’s allegations.
“At the May 10 board meeting, Jonathan Hansonbrook, president of the Edgemont Teachers Association (ETA), raised some very concerning allegations against the district. The most serious of which were the improper handling of a sexual harassment complaint and a gender discriminatory practice in the tenure process,” Sganga said. “We want the community to know that the board had previously been made aware of these allegations. Although privacy considerations limit our ability to share confidential information, we can tell you that we took prompt and effective steps to investigate the allegations. However, we were not able to comment on them at that time.”
Sganga continued: “Regarding the allegation of improper handling of alleged sexual harassment, an investigation was launched and the results were reviewed by our legal counsel. No improper handling was found. Despite this finding, the board and district leadership have identified ways to improve the district’s handling of such situations to enable all parties involved to feel safe and respected while preserving the privacy rights of the accused.
“The board also took immediate action upon receiving the allegations of discriminatory practices in the district’s tenure process and hired an independent counsel to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation,” Sganga said. “Several individuals were interviewed and the district’s hiring practices were closely examined. Numerous documents and records were also reviewed and considered. When the report was delivered to us we sent it back and challenged the attorneys to provide additional data and statistics to satisfy our questions.
“Based on the evidence that we have at this time, we agree with the investigators’ conclusion that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the claim of gender discrimination in the district’s tenure process,” Sganga said. “Nevertheless, Dr. Hamilton is working with the ETA and administration to address all concerns raised to improve the tenure process.”
A teacher in the Edgemont School District contacted Greenburgh police March 21 to report explicitly sexual emails had been sent to her work email in February. She said she became fearful after receiving numerous emails and notified the school. A police report was not filed at the time but the school principal was advised. Then in the second week of March she learned another teacher at the school was receiving similar emails and that her own name was used in some of those emails. She told police she filed a sexual harassment complaint at work and the school superintendent told the Inquirer March 30 the school district initiated a technology investigation when the emails were reported to the principal in February, and then initiated a sexual harassment investigation upon receipt of the teacher’s complaint in March.
The teacher said she was still considering pursuing charges.
District tenure procedures
Tenure is provided to protect the free speech rights of teachers and minimize the political pressures affecting their performance in the classroom, Superintendent Hamilton said. Tenure ensures teachers cannot be fired for reasons of race, gender, age, religion, handicapping condition, or sexual orientation, he said.
Hamilton said once tenure is granted to an educator that person’s appointment changes from probationary to permanent.
Tenure is earned after four years and one day or more of effective teaching, oversight and evaluation, and a tenured educator cannot be fired without due process set forth in the state’s 2030-a hearing process, he said.
If a teacher has obtained tenure in another district in the same content/certification area, tenure may be granted after three years and one day, but tenure is not transferrable from one district to another, Hamilton said. In addition, a certified substitute teacher in an uninterrupted leave replacement position may be given credit for service toward tenure eligibility, he said.
Hamilton explained the tenure review process he created as follows:
Nontenured teachers should be formally observed at least three times per year with periodic checkpoints conducted at least once or twice during each year of an educator’s probationary period. Teachers will be told about the need to take action to improve their weaknesses and will be provided with appropriate recommendations for improvement.
Conferences in December or January and April or May of each school year of the probationary period will be held with teachers whose performance is judged to be less than satisfactory. If in the final year of their probationary period an educator is not going to be recommended for tenure by the superintendent of schools, that person will be notified at least 30 days prior to the board of education meeting in which the trustees will be asked to act on the superintendent’s recommendation. This gives them a chance to speak with school board if they want do so.
If a probationary teacher is to be dismissed after three years, reasons will be given to that person in writing and an interview with the board of education will be held, if requested. The superintendent of schools will notify the educators if they will not be recommended for tenure at least six months prior to the expiration of their probationary period.
In Edgemont, principals will be required to attend a Tenure Defense Round (TDR) with the superintendent. The process will ensure that the superintendent can speak confidently about the candidate, Hamilton said. Probationary teachers will be encouraged to develop a professional portfolio for submission to the superintendent prior to their scheduled tenure defense round.
The TDR process will examine attendance, student achievement data, committee service, correspondence from parents, student artifacts (optional), and formal and informal evaluations of the educator.
Once an educator receives tenure an educator can only be fired for just cause as determined by state education law.
Once the revised tenure process is finalized, it will be posted on the district’s website at Edgemont.org, Sganga said.
