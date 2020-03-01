Edgemont High School’s Chamber Choir/Vocal Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Kelley Morse, won first place in the large vocal ensemble category at the first annual National Jazz Festival in Philadelphia held Saturday, Feb. 15. Edgemont Vocal Jazz was defending an unprecedented six consecutive first-place finishes at the Berklee High School jazz competition in Boston which has effectively been replaced with this year’s National Jazz Festival. The ensemble sang four songs, which included a slow heartfelt rendition of “I’ll be Seeing You” and a more upbeat song, “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home,” arranged by Kerry Marsh, featuring scat soloists. They were accompanied by several talented high school student musicians. It’s a very close-knit and hardworking group, according to freshman Samika Agarwal.
Morse assembles approximately 30 vocalists and musicians annually from a small pool of students for an experience that she hopes brings them great joy, harmony and continued success.
EHS also took second place in the small school district (L-3) instrumental ensemble category under the direction of John Catoliato. Several Edgemont musicians received honors at the festival, including senior Amiko Shime who won the Superior Musician Award for her scat work with the chamber choir and an honorable mention in the soloist category. Seniors Jordan Bench on trumpet and vocalist Andrew Perlman earned a Judges’ Choice Award. Freshman Dylan Buckser-Shultz on drums won an Outstanding Musician Award and freshman Joseph Lim received first place in the composition category for his work, “Fruit Punch.”
