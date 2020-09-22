After a long, strange summer of social distancing, students are happy and excited to be back, according to school principals who spoke to the Edgemont Board of Education Sept. 15 during a virtual board meeting.
Seely Place School Principal Eve Feuerstein, Greenville School Principal Jennifer Allen and Jr./Sr. High School Principal Kyle Hosier all said outcomes of the first days of hybrid learning on Sept. 14 and 15 had been better than expected, despite some hurdles in technology.
“In so many ways, it’s such an experiment,” said Superintendent Victoria Kniewel. “We’re trying out camera placement in classrooms, new tools, and working with test groups to see how ‘remote-but-connected’ will work.”
Greenville’s principal Allen also said that while the technology department is supporting instruction, teachers are having to adjust to hardware and software in order to make the in-person and virtual experience better and to increase the connectivity of the remote students to the classroom.
“We’ve had to learn how to learn differently,” said Allen, noting that students need to understand that “even if they are home, they are still in school.”
Hosier said remote learners were able to engage with teachers and peers from home, but he said some students found it difficult to hear their classmates who were learning in person, especially if they were away from the microphone.
“We’ll continue to work on these challenges, but we’ve taken a big step this week,” said Hosier.
The district will require the completion of paper forms with temperature and symptom checks until the health screening app, EZSCRN (pronounced e-zee screen) for students, teachers and staff, is made available to board members who are currently evaluating their own operating practices by soliciting feedback from district administrators and initiating training in areas they may be unfamiliar with.
“The administration are the experts. We’re finding the balance in terms of when the board gets involved,” said board member Mariquita Blumberg. “We don’t always know the inner working of the schools and [self-evaluation] is important for us to be able to offer ideas.”
Code of conduct
Board member Pamela Montgomery presented a first reading of amended student code of conduct policies that reflect and enforce health and safety COVID protocols required by the district and the state.
Though still a work in progress, the protocols to be set forth include COVID policies on face masks, social distancing, temperature checks and signed health forms.
“The intent is to protect the health and safety of the school, students, faculty, administrators and anyone coming into the confines of the district,” said board president Alec Clarke.
The new code of conduct regarding hybrid learning stipulates that students at home are required to turn on their computer cameras and dress appropriately for a regular school day. No pajamas will be allowed unless it is Pajamas Day.
One parent submitted a comment taking issue with including COVID safety rules in the code of conduct, saying it is the private responsibility of parents to ensure these measures are enforced, and not the district’s.
Board member Nilesh Jain explained that as the boundaries of the school become “blurred” during remote learning, what happens outside of those physical parameters can have serious implications for what is inside.
Kniewel compared COVID health and safety precautions with polio and other vaccines that were legally required and were, in fact, administered at schools (on sugar cubes) for the benefit of public health. While some parents may be against vaccines, she said, “public health emergencies call for different measures and we are bound by the law in this case.”
The board discussed the possibility of amending the language in the code to be less specific to the coronavirus.
