“Mean Girls,” the hit musical based on the cult classic movie, is coming to Edgemont High School Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.
With only 23 rehearsals, the show is ready for audiences with the help of KJK Productions. Despite the time constraints, “Everyone has really risen to the challenge and is doing a great job,” said the production’s director, Suzie Hepker. “I think it will be the humor and the heart that all of the students bring to the show that audiences will enjoy the most. They are very funny and their acting is very strong.”
The show includes multiple on-stage tearaway clothes costume changes, a Transformers fight, and is filled with great music and dance numbers.
The producer of the show, Jacquie Militano-Sira, spoke about the decision to bring “Mean Girls” to the EHS stage, saying, “It is a show and story that teens can directly relate to. Its messages of tolerance, individuality, acceptance and kindness will always feel relevant. Plus, [it’s] a Tina Fey comedy!”
Militano-Sira said rights for the musical were just recently released for high school productions, and the Edgemont Drama Club jumped at the opportunity.
Zoe Schuldenfrei, a senior playing the lead role of Regina, is also a student assistant producer. “I’ve been lucky to work and learn from Jacquie Militano, our fabulous producer, and I’ve learned a lot,” Schuldenfrei said. Her many responsibilities include managing the show’s social media, proofreading and editing the program, and coming up with promotions for the play, such as communicating with Samantha Bernstein to create the promo poster. She said her favorite scene to perform is “World Burn,” Regina’s explosive revenge scene in which she exposes the Burn Book. As Regina, Schuldenfrei has 10 costume changes and four different pairs of shoes, her highest heel being 5 inches.
Susie Jolink, the show’s music director and conductor, has 13 students playing instruments in the orchestra pit ranging from keyboards to saxophones to drums. The musicians play an impressive 24 songs plus scene-change and underscore music.
Joseph Lim, a senior at EHS, is Jolink’s student assistant director and EHS junior Charlotte Blotner is the orchestra manager. Both of them helped find musicians, schedule rehearsals and get the music to the students.
Sophomore Lelya Tastan plays the lead role, Cady. She said she is most excited to perform “Revenge Party,” where Janis, played by EHS senior Amanda Scherer, and Damien, played by sophomore Cali Yung, with Cady plan their revenge on Regina. “It’s really fun to play Cady Heron here, as she finds herself and stands up for herself for the first time,” Tastan said.
Scherer’s favorite song to perform is “I’d Rather Be Me” at the climax of the show because “it’s about feminism and being yourself even in the face of negativity.”
Don’t miss the chance to see the production Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at Edgemont High School — it’s gonna be so fetch.
