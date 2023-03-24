“Mean Girls,” the hit musical based on the cult classic movie, is coming to Edgemont High School Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.

With only 23 rehearsals, the show is ready for audiences with the help of KJK Productions. Despite the time constraints, “Everyone has really risen to the challenge and is doing a great job,” said the production’s director, Suzie Hepker. “I think it will be the humor and the heart that all of the students bring to the show that audiences will enjoy the most. They are very funny and their acting is very strong.”

IMG_0700.jpg
IMG_0903.jpg
IMG_0838.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.