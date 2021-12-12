The Edgemont Board of Education Dec. 7 acknowledged multiple notable accomplishments achieved by Edgemont students in recent weeks.
Model UN
The team received the following awards at the recent Model UN-RUMUN (Rutgers University) competition:
— Samir Mansouri, Best Delegate; role: Deputy of the Ukraine SSR in 1989 Presidium of the Supreme Soviet committee;
— Nishta Nandakumar, Outstanding Delegate; role: U.S. Delegate in Commission on the Status of Women committee;
— Nandini Singh, Most Improved Delegate; role: Belize Delegate in United Nations Office of International Oversight Services committee;
— Sean Wang, Most Improved Delegate; role: Belize Delegate in International Labor Organization committee.
Advisers: Jonathan Hansonbrook and Christine Cecere
Edgemont Debate
Team members Abhiram Masam, grade 12, and Anisha Musti, grade 11, finished in second place at the National Speech and Debate Association’s Glenbrooks Speech and Debate Tournament. Of nearly 200 competitors from all over the United States, along with several countries, Masam’s and Musti’s impressive run culminated in a tough final-round decision to a team from Georgia.
Nevertheless, Masam and Musti remain the top-ranked Public Forum team in the United States, per cumulative rankings.
Edgemont’s Debate Coach is Brian Manuel.
Heifer Club
The EHS Heifer Club was recognized by Heifer International for raising $300 to help “provide livestock and environmentally sound training that will help small-scale farming families become self-reliant. The club’s fundraising activities included making and selling bracelets. Heifer Club officers Katrina Adler and Saatiya Naik spearheaded the fundraiser; ZiZi MacDougall is club advisor.
Academic Challenge-WACKO Tournament
The Academic Challenge Team placed first in the WACKO Tournament. Members of the team are Bhavani Gopalkrishna, Justin Hu, Aarya Kumar, Iris Liang, Ryan Powell and Saisubramaniyam Venkatagirish. Congratulations to our entire Academic Challenge Team and to Advisor John Scutero for their work and dedication to the program.
Programming Club
The Programming Club members Kenneth Ge, Evan Merzon, Ella Schneyer, Albert Li and Siddanth Karthik participated in the PClassic on Nov. 20, and placed eighth among approximately 100 teams from all over the nation. The Philadelphia Classic (PClassic) is a semesterly programming competition for high school students hosted by the University of Pennsylvania.
Club advisor is Rob Brewster.
