The verdict is in … and the first-year Edgemont High School mock trial team is a sensation.
Of the 17 teams in the Westchester County tournament in March, newcomer Edgemont, with only one upperclassman, was hoping to make the top 16 after the two qualifying rounds. They never would have imagined making it all the way to the finals, where they fell by a half point to Blind Brook on Thursday, March 30.
EHS principal Kyle Hosier competed in mock trial in high school and coached teams in New York City and in Chappaqua before coming to Edgemont. He said the team’s performance was unprecedented for a young group of rookies.
“It takes a lot of time,” Hosier said. “I don’t think people truly understand how much time it takes to prepare a team for competition. They leaned into it and met [for] hours every week and it’s unbelievable that the team had as much success as they did. They’re not supposed to be that good. They were going against teams with juniors and seniors, and they were beating them — these well-established programs — to make it to the finals.”
After doing a mock trial of Julius Caesar in a global history class last year, EHS sophomores Talia Cohen, Alex Kabakov, Ava Schneider and Ava Thomas had several conversations that led to the founding of the mock trial team this year. One of those conversations happened in front of Schneider’s mom, Lisa, who competed in mock trial in high school — coincidentally at Blind Brook, where she won the county title as a senior — and college and was a lawyer until 16 years ago when she stepped away from that to raise her children. She talked to the girls about her experience with the activity and they were sold.
The sophomore founders were joined on the team by Nura Aggour, Arjun Arya, Orly Charrabe, Catherine Hume, Alex Kirsch, Ari Malz, Kyra Montgomery, Kate Ruane, Hillary Schuldenfrei, Le Wang and Sophie Xie.
“I think it's a lot of personalities that have come together that are all really hardworking and all very driven, all very determined people,” Thomas said. “I think we were very lucky. Even though we did attract such a small number of people, they're all people who are willing to put in the work, who are willing to put in the time, who are willing to show up on a Saturday for three hours to sit through a trial. I think that's really admirable. I think in a school like Edgemont it's really special that we were able to get this group together. We have fun together.”
Hosier was surprised there was never a team at Edgemont prior to this, but getting students and faculty advisors never materialized until now. Still unable to find a faculty adviser, two parents stepped forward, Krishnan Padmanabhan and Lisa Schneider.
“These kids were serious about doing this and the two parent coaches did a phenomenal job, so I think with the strong foundation that was created this year I expect to have a really strong mock trial team moving forward,” Hosier said. “I give a huge shoutout to the two parent coaches and to the kids working so hard for months and having it pay off.”
Padmanabhan is a practicing attorney. “That's been invaluable because he's in the courtroom all the time and he really understands the minutiae of objections and all … ” Lisa Schneider said. “So this seems to have been a successful combination, because we did way better than we thought. Our goal was to make it to the elimination round, to not be Team 17. We expected to lose every round.”
Each time the team advanced, they were shocked and energized. Beating defending county and regional champion Ossining in the semifinals was the most exciting win, especially since they were told about the victory in person, in the hallway following the match, whereas normally results were posted via email. “It was a fun experience that we were all there to celebrate together,” Cohen said.
Mock trial teams have two squads within them, defense and plaintiff, and only one competes in a match. Each side has three lawyers and three witnesses, all assigned a certain persona and given an affidavit to master. There is no verdict given by the judge in the case. According to lawstudies.com, “Judges evaluate each team's performance based on their understanding of the rules, effective presentation of their case, knowledge of the facts, use of evidence, and overall convincing arguments.”
It’s up to the students to formulate opening and closing arguments, examine and cross-examine witnesses, make objections and be creative within the boundaries of the case.
“There's obviously rules, but a large part of it is creativity because you want to catch the other team kind of off guard and come at it from a new angle, so you have to kind of show up and ask questions that they're not expecting and maybe throw them off and have objections that are well thought through,” Kabakov said. “You always want to keep the other team on their toes.”
Memorizing is important, but even bigger is the ability to adjust.
“We can help each other out by exposing weaknesses or strengths that the other side could kind of try to exploit when they go, but we're also a smaller team so sometimes when we compete if somebody can't make it, we have to be able to step in,” Kabakov said. “We all kind of become well rounded and don't just learn our own role. We had a defense lawyer step in to a plaintiff lawyer’s role and she did really well. We learn a more complete version.”
Thomas is a plaintiff lawyer with Charrabe and Kirsch and witnesses Cohen, Arya and Montgomery, and found the group had good team chemistry.
“We noticed after the first time how well we are able to work with each other, and in learning how to work with each other we realized that you're not on your own,” Thomas said. “You’re up there, you’re representing yourself, you’re representing your witness, but we’re all here helping each other and we’re telling each other, ‘Here's where you object,’ ‘Here's where you stand up,’ ‘This is when you need to do this.’ That for me was the main aspect that we've had.
“We’ve all — plaintiffs and defendants — been killing it. Establishing that team dynamic that we’ve built and we’ve really grown over a really short period of time has really helped us develop this work ethic and develop this kind of way that we're able to work together to really make it how it is.”
Kabakov and Thomas were on opposite teams, so they actually worked together to make each other better throughout the process.
“Ava Thomas is doing the same witnesses [role] that I am except on opposite sides, so we talk a lot about questions we might be asking or objections and we can practice together because if we were on different teams we would potentially compete against one another,” Kabakov said. “It’s cool to have somebody from the opposite side and be able to hear their possible points … it really prepares you well to have that camaraderie and also a slight bit of competition with people on your own team.”
Starting out the nerves were plentiful. Knowing what to expect each round allowed for a higher level of comfort during matches, even as the competition advanced and got tougher.
“Alex is my lawyer and then Ava was the lawyer that would cross [examine] me, so I know my direct [examination] really well now, but then for cross it always changes,” Ava Schneider said. “It's not going to be the same each time. I got used to her cross and how I would answer her questions, but the first time I was cross [examining], I was a little more nervous because I didn't really know what to expect from another team that maybe had different points. [In the semifinals] the lawyer that crossed me, it was very scary because she seemed very confident and she knew what she was doing. Even though I felt like it was a harder cross than the first one, I felt more confident since I had experience that I didn't have the first time.”
Cohen said it’s all about getting into character. On the bus ride to the courtroom she’s morphing into “Remington.”
“It’s a fun little shift in the mindset. All of the lawyers I see and all of the witnesses I see, they’re in the flow and it's really, really fun to watch, especially on the stand and when someone's objecting to a direct question,” she said. “The lawyer has to fully pull a reason as to why this question should be allowed out of their back pocket. It’s really fun to see how they're in the zone and we're in the zone. The mindset is great.”
Early on the opening and closing arguments weren’t as strong as they would later become. The lawyers weren’t objecting and weren’t responding effectively to objections. Some of the kids had to speak clearly and at a proper pace. The team learned courtroom decorum, as well.
“The fact that they've absorbed so much in such a little bit of time and they're executing it at this level against a team that won not just the county championship, but regionals last year, is a testament to these kids and their drive and their abilities,” Lisa Schneider said. “It was so far beyond my expectations that they would be at this point at this time. I thought maybe two years down the road when they're seniors it would be different.”
Edgemont is looking to grow the team next year, and the instant success is sure to draw interested students. Even if they aren’t comfortable competing, helping with preparation and brainstorming are other ways to get involved.
“We always expect our kids to shine when they’re given the opportunity,” Hosier said. “But I don’t know of another team who made it to a championship round in their first year and I’ve been involved in mock trial a long time. We expected them to do well, but I don’t think anyone expected them to make it to the championship. They should be so proud of all the work they did together to make it as far as they did. To make it to that round, you have to beat a lot of good teams and they did that. There’s high hopes for next year.”
