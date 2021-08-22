The Edgemont School District’s hiring practices are now standardized for all buildings, grades and job functions across the district as stipulated in a new hiring handbook. In the past, students and parents were occasionally involved in the hiring process, but it is now an expectation that from K-12, parents are going to sit on each hiring committee, and for grades 7-12 students will also be on those committees.
In a back-to-school letter posted on the school website, Superintendent Victoria Kniewel wrote that the district revised its hiring practices “to ensure that we attract and hire the most diverse, engaging, and highly-talented group of teachers possible.”
The hiring process improvements, as discussed at a school board meeting Aug. 17, include a generic profile/rubric that explains the various qualities required in an Edgemont teacher, and an accompanying electronic form, which is based upon the rubric. All members of the hiring committee fill out the form after they’ve interviewed someone.
“We use that as a tool to scaffold discussions, and to make sure that our expectations in terms of the types of people that we’re looking for are consistent and clear,” Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Curtin told the school board.
He said Edgemont has been expanding recruitment efforts over the past two years by participating in a diversity job fair and other avenues in order to encourage a broad and talented pool of potential applicants.
The district has also created a training video for everyone involved in the hiring process; as many as 150 completed the training offered in March.
“The focus of the video is talking about the role of a hiring committee as well as how our own biases can interfere with how we adjudicate different candidates and also the group dynamics that happen when a hiring committee is deliberating among themselves,” Curtin said. “This is the first year we used this revised process uniformly.”
During a school board meeting in June, Kniewel said, “Hiring is one of the most important things that we do. This is true in any school district, but particularly so in one that prides itself on maintaining high quality faculty, dedicated to providing rich, meaningful education for every student and a supportive education.”
Edgemont welcomed six new employees in June — all hired using the newly developed hiring process — and continued to interview potential new hires over the summer to fill vacancies left by retirements or staff going on leave.
The purpose of the new process is to move toward “a more consistent, transparent, evidence-based approach, designed to minimize bias and build a high quality diverse faculty with a broad reach to many more applicants,” Kniewel said at the school board meeting June 8, adding that the process for the new hires was “extensive and inclusive; all members of the hiring committees were trained in the district hiring procedure [and] parents, students, teachers and administrators were members of the committee.”
Kniewel said Edgemont’s generic teacher profile and descriptive rubric are based on the district’s “high expectations and desired competencies for excellence in our educators.” Those components were used to focus the interviews, demonstration lessons, debriefing discussions and reference checking.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
