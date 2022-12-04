The Edgemont School District had contracted with Focus Media Inc. as part of its effort to revamp its website, create a useful app and help push important information to the community.

The contract for $6,250 runs from Dec. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and includes an hourly rate of $125 or an “agreed-to flat fee” for “additional services provided outside of the scope of the executed agreement.” The contract was announced and voted on at the board’s Nov. 22 meeting.

