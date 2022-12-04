The Edgemont School District had contracted with Focus Media Inc. as part of its effort to revamp its website, create a useful app and help push important information to the community.
The contract for $6,250 runs from Dec. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and includes an hourly rate of $125 or an “agreed-to flat fee” for “additional services provided outside of the scope of the executed agreement.” The contract was announced and voted on at the board’s Nov. 22 meeting.
The item was initially part of the consent agenda, but school board vice president Jennifer DeMarrais asked that it be pulled out “because historically there have been concerns expressed by the community about communication coming from the district, so I was hoping Dr. Hamilton could expand a little bit on what Focus Media is going to be doing for us.”
Director of Technology Paul Garofano made a presentation to the board on Oct. 11 about the forthcoming improvements to the website, the creation of an app by web provider Finalsite, and the plan to hire a “communication champion/web editor who will be responsible for generating and publishing timely and consistent content across the district website” and working with Finalsite to update themes, navigation and layouts. (See http://bit.ly/3ETAxlv for the Inquirer’s original story.)
“Paul and I have been working on identifying how we might go about improving communication in the district and we’ve identified three buckets,” Hamilton said on Nov. 22. “One would be Focus Media ... The other is continuing our relationship with [freelance web editor] Alyson Walsh and, lastly, Finalsite, which is our current vendor for managing our website.”
Hamilton said Focus Media’s functions will include graphic design, media relations, developing newsletter, creating short stories, eblasts, press releases, communication “advice” and public relations for budgets and bonds.
Walsh will “assume primary responsibility for website editing and that will include providing content updates and generation content for the new website.”
The district and Finalsite are working to identify an overarching theme to tie everything together in advance of making these major changes.
“Focus Media will have the bulk of the communication process, but this triangulation in terms of these three buckets will be able to best serve our needs in terms of communicating publicly on district events, ensuring we have a presence of activities on our district website and that we roll out the app,” Hamilton said.
Overnight field trips
The board also made unanimous changes during the meeting to its overnight field trips policy, making sure that all students are comfortable with sleeping arrangements, particularly the LGBTQ+ students.
An amended part of the policy reads: “Students shall be allowed use of an overnight facility that corresponds with their gender identity.
Transgender and nonbinary students will be consulted in the planning process to address any potential concerns and needs for privacy. If applicable, a students’ parent or guardian should also be consulted, unless there are privacy concerns in doing so. Under no circumstances should a transgender or nonbinary student be denied the opportunity to participate in any overnight trips or other opportunities based on overnight accommodations.
“No student should be required to be housed separately or in a manner that does not reflect their gender during any school-sponsored trip or event. The school shall make efforts to accommodate any student who desires greater privacy on overnight trips. Educators and/or staff should have open conversations with students about overnight accommodations well in advance of the trip, and provide all students with the opportunity to make reasonable requests.”
