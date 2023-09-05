School’s open: Watch for Edgemont Road speed check

The walk to school for Edgemont students should be a lot safer this year with the installation of a digital speed board on Edgemont Road.
In an eblast last week, Edgemont Community Council noted the Greenburgh Police Department (GPD) has installed a speed-monitoring device on the eastbound Edgemont Road curve between Round Hill Road and Artillery Lane.
“The curve has long been dangerous as it features a downward grade, which can cause drivers to increase in speed while coming around the curve heading toward the crosswalk at Edgemont Road and Barclay Road. This crosswalk is along a high-trafficked route for students walking to and from Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School,” the ECC notice said.
“The temporary measure will make the road safer while GPD can investigate more permanent long-term corrective options,” the committed said, “and drivers are encouraged to take notice of the new sign and adjust their behavior.”
According to the ECC, the “GPD has committed to investigating what additional signage can be placed to make Edgemont Road between Robin Hill Road and Barclay Road safer and also to studying the feasibility of enhanced safety measures at the Edgemont Road and Barclay Road crosswalk.”
Safety has been a priority for the Edgemont Community Council, which launched a comprehensive traffic and safety initiative in response to longstanding concerns of Edgemont residents, further highlighted by a series of high-profile traffic accidents in the fall of 2022.
Over the past 10 months the ECC hosted 12 interactive, neighborhood-specific online workshops and conducted five surveys with 632 total responses from residents. The ECC Traffic, Sidewalks, and Safety Committee will be presenting its initial analysis and recommendations to the ECC Board of Directors at its Sept. 11 board meeting.
In the eblast, the ECC thanked the Greenburgh Police Department for “taking action and quickly responding to community feedback.”
Residents can email feedback, observations or suggestions for the ECC Traffic, Sidewalks, and Safety Committee, at Safety@EdgemontECC.org. The ECC also urges residents to share copies of any communication sent to town officials so ECC members can follow up and track outstanding safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.