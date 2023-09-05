School’s open: Watch for Edgemont Road speed check

A new digital sign on Edgemont Road is monitoring the speed of passing cars.

 Photo courtesy Greenburgh Police Department

The walk to school for Edgemont students should be a lot safer this year with the installation of a digital speed board on Edgemont Road.

In an eblast last week, Edgemont Community Council noted the Greenburgh Police Department (GPD) has installed a speed-monitoring device on the eastbound Edgemont Road curve between Round Hill Road and Artillery Lane.

