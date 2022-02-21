During public comment at the Edgemont Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, four residents spoke about the proposed traffic circle at Robin Hill Road and Henry Street as they are concerned about student safety in leaving nearby Seely Place Elementary School.
Logan Clark said he has had “several meetings” with the town of Greenburgh that were “constructive,” but remains concerned about pedestrian safety in the area.
“We believe that what is being proposed will, in all likelihood, bring more congestion to a street that is already quite dangerous for kids to traverse,” he said.
Of the proposed sidewalk on Mount Joy and Henry Street, Clark said, “We believe that is necessary, but not sufficient. We would like to see potentially, in addition to the sidewalk, some parking restrictions implemented on this stretch and the provision of a crossing guard at the corner of Robin Hill and Henry Street. This is important because this segment serves as a funnel for the children of our whole neighborhood. It is the most downstream point. Every child … has to run the gauntlet so to speak twice a day during peak hours.”
Clark said requests for a crossing guard in the area made to the Greenburgh Police Department and public works department did not yield positive results, so he came to the school board. “My understanding is this is a possibility that could and should be explored,” he said.
Clark said he and his neighbors are not taking a NIMBY — not in my backyard — approach. “We are willing to work on a win-win situation that provides benefit to the motorists who need to drive their vehicles, but also for the residents in the vicinity of the school…,” Clark said. “Pedestrian safety does not stop at the school boundaries.”
Thirty-seven-year Robin Hill Road resident Enid Hillman said as a corner owner at Robin Hill Road and Henry Street she is “probably most impacted by everything,” and noted this congestion and foot traffic is an issue in recent years. “When my daughter was in school we didn’t have this problem with all the cars and drop-off and this kind of thing,” Hillman said.
Hillman said she wants it to be “as safe as possible” and supports a crossing guard. Hillman said, “If you’re changing too many things I think that can be problematic without knowing exactly what the ramifications of all this is going to be. That’s my main concern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.