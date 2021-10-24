Thirteen Edgemont faculty members are in the final year of the state-mandated probationary period before tenure may be granted.
In a statement released last week, the district said they are being evaluated by Edgemont administrators using Edgemont’s Annual Professional Performance Review Plan. This plan provides a framework for identifying and commending effective performance, for defining areas requiring attention, and for making recommendations that will assist a teacher or an administrator to improve instruction in his/her classroom, department or school. Ultimately, Edgemont’s Annual Professional Performance Review Plan provides a framework to help make decisions about continued employment and the recommendation of continued employment, which results in tenure for probationary employees.
The evaluation process in Edgemont is lengthy and comprehensive. A minimum of three formal observations of each probationary faculty member is conducted by an administrator each year. These formal observations may be announced or unannounced, and they augment informal observations made by administrators.
In addition, Schools Superintendent Victoria Kniewel will make at least one unannounced visit to each probationary teacher’s classroom/workplace in addition to the three formal evaluation reports to be written and discussed with the teacher. These observations are documented using the NYSUT Teacher Practice Rubric or the Multidimensional Leadership Performance Rubric, a thorough and rigorous set of standards for evaluating a teacher’s or administrator’s performance both inside and outside of the classroom. Teachers are also invited to discuss and/or to submit artifacts that demonstrate their work in areas identified in the rubric as part of the evaluation process. The district and building administrators continue to train on the use of this rubric to ensure inter-rater reliability.
Each year and again toward the end of an employee’s probationary period, all reports written by other administrators and all written feedback received about probationary professionals are reviewed. The superintendent will then make a recommendation about each probationary employee’s ongoing employment to the members of the board of education. This year, the recommendations concerning tenure appointments are slated to be announced at the public board meeting on April 19.
In the press release, the superintendent said she welcomes feedback from students and from parents about all members of the Edgemont faculty throughout the year, both tenured and nontenured, especially after the feedback has been shared directly with the particular teacher or administrator. “In keeping with the purpose of the school district’s evaluation process, namely, to follow a carefully designed system to define and measure effective teaching, cause measurable learning and to stimulate professional growth of our Edgemont staff, I hope that students and parents so inclined have already offered feedback to and about those professionals who are in their final year of probation,” Kniewel said in the written message.
