Edgemont School Board has appointed Dr. Minu Thomas as the district’s next director of pupil personnel services. As of July 1, Thomas will replace outgoing Director of PPS Dr. Joseph Schippa, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Thomas is currently serving as a school psychologist and chairperson of the Committee on Special Education in the Bronxville School District, where she has worked since 2014. Prior to that, she held similar positions in Ramapo Central School District, East Ramapo School District and Paramus School District. She earned her doctor of psychology degree at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in psychology at Queens College and Rutgers University, respectively. Additionally, Thomas earned her master’s degree in educational leadership at Bank Street College of Education.
In these various roles, Thomas has chaired multiple committees, participated in and led numerous professional learning experiences on a wide variety of topics, and initiated and supported many broad-based program development projects. She has worked extensively with students, parents, faculty members, administrators and outside practitioners and she has a wealth of knowledge about special education, mental health, curriculum and instruction, diversity, equity and inclusion, and much more.
Edgemont’s process for selecting its new director of PPS was rigorous and inclusive. Stakeholders were surveyed and attended focus groups focused on identifying the qualities that would be most helpful in their next director. The opening was posted online and in print and applicants’ résumés were reviewed by building and district administrators to identify candidates for a brief screening interview. After the screening interviews, five candidates were invited to participate in an in-depth, 45-minute in-person interview with a committee comprised of representatives from all stakeholder groups, including students, parents, clerical workers, special and general education teachers, and support staff. From there, two finalists were invited back for an additional interview with building and district administrators. This group was unanimous in recommending Thomas. Her references were checked and she was interviewed by the Edgemont Board of Education on May 25, and appointed at the school board meeting on June 8.
According to a district press release issued June 10, all who participated in the process praised Thomas’ intelligence, open and engaging style, and energy. The release also said the district is currently working with Thomas to craft an entry plan that will include opportunities for members of the community to meet and get to know her in the coming months; a meet and greet will be held Tuesday, July 6, at 4 p.m. at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School on White Oak Lane.
