As schools welcome students back from summer, the Westchester County district attorney’s office is launching new training sessions for superintendents on New York’s new gun laws that went into effect Sept. 1, particularly Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), which school administrators and health practitioners, like school nurses and counselors, can apply for when they see students in crisis.

Superintendents Dr. Drew Patrick of Scarsdale and Dr. Ken Hamilton of Edgemont both plan to attend the session for superintendents representing southern Westchester schools on Friday, Sept. 9, with the Council of School Administrators (CSA) at Southern Westchester BOCES. The Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health will also be present during the session.

