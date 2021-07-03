Local school districts will receive a windfall of government funding to help recoup unexpected outlays incurred during the pandemic and to help students recover academically from months of distance learning and hybrid education.
On March 11, President Joseph Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, earmarking $122.8 billion for elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds. New York State was allocated $8.9 billion.
Schools must spend the funds by Sept. 30, 2024. At least 20% must be spent on programs to address “learning loss” — that is, how much students fell behind during the pandemic. School districts were required to post a plan for their ARPA funds by July 1, although changes could be made later.
Scarsdale is set to receive $462,405 via ARPA, according to revised figures from the New York State Education Department (NYSED). That amount was not reflected in the district’s 2021-22 budget, but Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey said in previous school board meetings that it would be used to help restore fund balance.
Edgemont anticipates $383,387 from ARPA, of which $77,677 must be targeted to “evidence-based interventions to address learning loss,” according to the district website. The remaining funds may be used for a wide range of activities to “address needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic,” and must be spent by the end of the 2023-24 school year. The district plans to allocate $76,677 for English as a New Language (ENL) summer enrichment, summer credit recovery and elementary math interventions; $286,710 for HVAC improvements in the high school, and $20,000 for academic intervention consultant work.
The school districts will also receive financial aid via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, or CRRSA, signed into law in December 2020. Those funds can be used to cover expenses incurred since March 13, 2020 and must be spent by the end of September 2023.
Scarsdale expects to receive $205,893 from CRRSA to be used for facilities, infrastructure and air quality improvements. Edgemont anticipates $170,708, which it will use along with the ARPA amount to defray the cost of improvements in the HVAC system at Edgemont High School.
Schools will also receive an increase in Foundation Aid for the 2021-22
academic year. When NYSED enacted its budget for 2021-22 in April, it included the restoration of $1.4 billion in Foundation Aid, the largest basic category of state aid. Scarsdale and Edgemont will both benefit. Foundation Aid will increase for Scarsdale by 1.9% for a total of $3,561,544, according to NYSED, and Edgemont by 21% for a total of $2,546,644.
With the restoration of and increase in Foundation Aid, Edgemont is considering adding one full-time elementary special education teacher, one elementary mathematics interventionist, increasing world language instruction at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School, and augmenting nonmandated Integrated Co-Teaching (ICT) in all grade levels.
Schools are required to solicit input before deciding how to allocate their ARPA funds, including forming stakeholder committees of parents, teachers and administrators, and holding a public hearing.
