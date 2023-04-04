Regeneron winners photo

Edgemont resident and Masters School student Michael Stoica, Dr. Kristina Gremski and Eleanor Dundas, staff members from The Masters School, and Caterina Stoica, also of Edgemont and attending The Masters School, pictured at the awards ceremony of Regeneron Westchester Science and Engineering Fair (WESEF) 2023 on March 26. Nine students from Scarsdale and 26 from Edgemont won multiple awards in the categories listed at left.

 Contributed Photo

Certificate for outstanding efforts in addressing issues of environmental responsibility and sustainable development — Jana Shrestha (EHS), Environmental Sciences; Auggy Cai (EHS), Engineering.

Innovations in Biological Sciences Research Award — Jiya Singh (EHS), Cellular and Molecular Biology; Computational Tyler Handler, (SHS), Bio/Bioinformatics; Avaneesh Rao (SHS), Medicine and Health Sciences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.