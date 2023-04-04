Certificate for outstanding efforts in addressing issues of environmental responsibility and sustainable development — Jana Shrestha (EHS), Environmental Sciences; Auggy Cai (EHS), Engineering.
Innovations in Biological Sciences Research Award — Jiya Singh (EHS), Cellular and Molecular Biology; Computational Tyler Handler, (SHS), Bio/Bioinformatics; Avaneesh Rao (SHS), Medicine and Health Sciences.
Excellence in Medical Research Award — Daniel Lee (EHS), Cellular and Molecular Biology; Rajan Sandhu (EHS) Computational Bio/Bioinformatics; Caterina Stoica (Masters School), Neuroscience Masters School.
BASF Expanding Knowledge in Science Award — David Barlow (EHS) Physics and Astronomy.
Teatown Young Environmentalist Award — Vivien Wong (EHS) Plant Sciences.
Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Engineers Award — Miriam Kim (EHS), Computer Science; Anisha Musti (EHS), Physics and Astronomy.
Carl Zeiss Microscopy Award — Cindy DeDianous (SHS), Neuroscience.
Bedford Audubon Award — Michael Stoica (Masters School), Plant Sciences.
Honorable mentions — Rahman Ahmed (EHS) Behavioral and Social Sciences; Ephram Cukier (SHS) Computer Science.
4th place — Michael Barron (EHS) Biochemistry; Isabella Jabbour (EHS); Cellular & Molecular Biology; Ali ElMoselhy (SHS) Computational Bio/Bioinformatics; Jiahe Liu (EHS) Computer Science; Yansi Foong (EHS) Environmental Sciences; Albert Li (EHS) Medicine & Health Sciences; George Ishak (EHS) Medicine & Health Sciences; Edward Major (EHS) Medicine & Health Sciences; Jeffrey Lee (SHS) Neuroscience; Anisha Musti (EHS) Physics & Astronomy.
3rd place — Jaden Tepper (SHS) Medicine & Health Sciences.
2nd place — Rania Malik (EHS) Medicine & Health Sciences.
1st place — Amratya Jain (EHS) Biochemistry; Nuanyang Wang (EHS) Computational Bio/Bioinformatics; Michael Stoica (Masters School) Plant Science. Stoica is among five students who won $150 and were chosen to attend the Science Conference in Syracuse, Sunday, June 11.
International GENIUS Olympiad
Among 15 sophomore and junior students who won $150 and were chosen to attend the International Genius Olympiad held at the Rochester Institute of Technology from June 12-16 — Amratya Jain (EHS) Biochemistry; Rania Malik (EHS) Medicine and Health Sciences.
2023 Finalists
Among the top 20 projects that won the chance to compete against the best research students from all over the world at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair — Nuanyang Wang (EHS) Computational Bio/Bioinformatics.
