The New York State Department of Health (DOH) is considering changes to its social distancing guidelines for school districts amid pressure from local government officials who have been pushing for clarity on the state’s current guidelines.
During a state budget hearing on Feb. 25, Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, who represents parts of Orange and Rockland counties, asked Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard A. Zucker if the DOH planned to update and modify its 6-foot social distancing guidance.
Zucker said the DOH was “working on that” and that it was a “high priority on his agenda.” He said he hoped new guidance could be figured out by next week, though he was hesitant to give an exact timeline.
“I know there’s some discussion about 3 feet if there are barriers,” he said. “We are working on that and the team is working on that actually in this past week … I’ve been distracted by the budget hearings, but I promise you we will get that done.”
At the moment, the DOH requires that “at least 6 feet or a physical barrier is maintained between individuals while in school facilities and on school grounds.”
In a statement released one week prior to the budget hearing, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, and six other assemblymembers wrote to representatives of the DOH to ask whether the department planned on issuing new guidance.
At the time the DOH indicated that state guidance wasn’t going to change, citing that the guidelines gave school districts flexibility.
“[The DOH] felt that the guidance … gave districts flexibility because it basically said 6 feet, or a physical barrier if you're going to do less than 6 feet,” Paulin told the Inquirer, adding that some school districts were still unsure about the DOH’s guidelines and when they were required to have 6 feet of distancing and barriers.
“The bottom line though is that districts didn't even know that they could choose to have a physical barrier,” said Paulin. “We were just trying to hopefully play that role, and make it clear that ‘yes, they can have barriers’ and that many districts have [done so].”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that schools space seating and desks at least 6 feet apart “when feasible” and to install physical barriers, especially in areas where it is difficult for people to remain at least 6 feet apart. The American Academy of Pediatrics admits that in many school settings, 6 feet between students is not feasible without drastically limiting the number of students and that some countries have been able to reopen schools using 3 feet of distancing after controlling community spread. The academy recommends that the distance between desks should “follow current public health guidance” and that desks should be “at least 3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart.”
The World Health Organization recommends that schools distance students and desks 1 meter (3.2 feet) apart where feasible.
Edgemont edges forward
In the Edgemont School District, Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said the district was continuing to assess the changing guidelines, especially as the district plans to bring K-2 back to full-time instruction.
“The controversial part of the CDC guidance says, ‘six feet where feasible.’ At this point the word ‘feasible’ is under discussion on what that actually means,” said Kniewel. “But we do follow [the] New York State Department of Health and at this point we are still following the 6-foot guidelines.”
Board of education president Alec Clarke said he believed that the feasibility language was meant to help districts that could not maintain a 6-foot distancing requirement so they could have some semblance of in-person instruction.
“This is a situation where I think the board and the administration are fully aligned in terms of wanting to bring back as many students in for as much time as possible while continuing to keep the entire community safe,” he said.
Scarsdale buys barriers
The Scarsdale School District has made a hefty investment in barriers to lower social distancing requirements and allow more kids to move into full-time in-person learning.
During a board of education meeting March 1, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the district has already invested nearly $180,000 on barriers for the district. Last summer, the administration spent $53,000 for 660 barriers primarily for special education use. At the time, prices for barriers were “extremely high,” according to Hagerman, but prices have since declined. Last fall, the district spent an additional $32,000 for 1,200 barriers for K-12 students.
Hagerman also said the district has ordered 4,200 barriers for grades 3-12, which cost approximately $93,000.
Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey said that although the administration had purchased a significant number of barriers, if more were needed they could be bought using a sum of $330,000 earmarked for additional PPE in the proposed 2021-22 school budget.
“I think that we’ve done everything we can with use of space and changing the use of space to get kids into every space we can at 6 feet or closer,” school board president Pam Fuehrer told the Inquirer, adding, “So, the next thing relating to space is fitting more people in and reducing 6 feet to something less than 6 feet with barriers.”
In early February, administrators introduced a plan to increase in-person education, which at the time was only available for grades K-2. The new plan would allow grades 3-5 to return to full-time in-person learning by March 22; the middle school would shift Wednesdays to be full in-person days with cohorts A and B switching off beginning March 10; and the high school would move from two half days to two full days per cohort starting next week.
Even with grades 3-5 being brought back to full-time learning with K-2, Scarsdale’s elementary schools will continue to follow a 6-foot social distancing standard to the greatest extent possible, according to Fuehrer. Even though all elementary students could have been brought in for in-person learning with 6-foot social distancing, Fuehrer said the district only brought in K-2 initially due to safety concerns.
“The concern about safety was [that] putting everyone in the building right away just wasn’t as safe as keeping cohorts and showing that the kids understood protocols,” she said. “The thought was, ‘Let’s keep a half a cohort and develop that, get an understanding of behaviors, see how long that holds and then increase incrementally throughout the year,’ and that’s been the process.”
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said that as the district has seen less in-school transmission, it has been slowly expanding in-person schooling. The elementary schools will also be utilizing other nontraditional educational spaces for learning, which were previously being used generally for lunch, pullout spaces for teachers or for special services.
“It’s a matter of making sure that we have the spaces where we can keep kids spaced out. When we think about 6-foot distancing [it’s] during all the interactions a kid has throughout the day, not just when they’re seated statically in the room,” he said. “It’s partially proof of concept [and] it’s partially just making sure that we can run school in a way that allows for good pedagogy.”
Classroom occupancy plan revealed
Many elementary school parents have been critical of Scarsdale schools’ decision to limit in-person learning and have shared their frustrations at multiple board meetings in the past six months.
Quaker Ridge resident Irin Israel has been leading the charge, urging the district to expand in-person classes and rethink its use of space. In November Israel shared a six-minute video on social media that showed his analysis of how Heathcote, Quaker Ridge and Edgewood classrooms could be configured to accommodate students in all grade levels for in-person instruction.
That video took issue with BBS Architects partner Kevin Walsh’s presentation to the board of education in November which documented how he calculated occupancy configurations for two classrooms at Heathcote and Edgewood. In Walsh’s presentation each classroom needed to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing between desks, have two means of egress, maintain access to a sink, provide appropriate seating or a zone for teachers, and have students facing in the same direction.
Hallways, corridors and hallway common areas aren’t allowed for instruction. However, gyms, cafeterias and music rooms can be used for general instruction as long as those spaces meet state guidelines.
With 6 feet of physical distancing in place, the presentation showed that 56 square feet of space was provided for each occupant.
According to Superintendent Thomas Hagerman, after the BBS presentation on Nov. 16, the administration asked for further analysis. Hagerman mentioned that the administration was working with architects on the schools’ spacing issues.
Israel filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for the architectural information and received a study dated Jan. 8, which showed a reevaluation of the statistical methodology for fitting students into classrooms by BBS Architects.
Using a graphic method analysis, rather than a square footage analysis (which the district had been using), 507 more occupants could theoretically be added to the elementary schools at 100% capacity.
The presentation was kept internal among the administration and was never shared with the board of education, the steering committee, or the public.
“They learned the truth … and they did not release it to the community, to the board or to anyone and they still kept saying there wasn’t enough room,” Israel told the Inquirer.
Fuehrer said the board had heard about the presentation and the work the administration was going to do as a result of receiving the study but had only received a physical copy of the study after Israel received his FOIL on Feb. 25.
“The administration is absolutely responsible for getting the kids back into school. It’s their obligation to do so. The board has given them that charge,” said Fuehrer. “So, knowing that was what they were working to do, I’m not sure we needed to see exactly how the kids were going to be laid out across the buildings.”
Hagerman told the Inquirer that the district had kept the community informed about the work they were doing to increase in-person learning opportunities and that the administration typically does not share work products unless they are included as part of presentations.
“The plan diagrams and study are just that, a study. They do not constitute a proposal,” said Hagerman. “They allow the district to better understand the physical limitations as they affect the number of socially distanced occupants per room to then decide how best to use this information and still provide a high standard of education that is required and expected.”
Unlike the previous study, which used the square footage method and divided the total size of the room by the amount of space each occupant would need to maintain six feet of social distancing, the graphic method used a measured drawing operation, which was applied to each room.
In Israel’s opinion, the square footage analysis was “an incorrect method” and overestimated the amount of space needed for each student. Referencing an article in Wired Magazine, Israel said that 44 square feet per student should have been the standard, rather than the 56 square feet the district used.
“All of our decisions this past school year were made dependent on this diagram showing that only … that many kids could fit, and it was not accurate at all,” said Israel. “Everything presented to the Restart Committee, presented to parents, was based on the fact that we could not fit the kids.”
Rauschenbach said he wouldn’t comment on Israel’s plan, but said that determining the square footage or amount of space to bring students back was only one metric among others, including the practices used, the planned pedagogy and how to keep students safe.
Hagerman said the square footage method was “equally valid” for broad planning discussions but would always be more generalized than the graphic method. Both analyses used the same number of available spaces in all five elementary schools.
The Jan. 8 evaluation shows each classroom in every building and how students and teachers would fit if space were 100% occupied. Typically however, the standard planning practice is for 85% occupancy of educational spaces, according to Hagerman.
According to the BBS presentation, the graphic analysis found that Edgewood School would allow for 686 occupants at 100% capacity, but the district planned for only 386 occupants to be in the building at that time. Fox Meadow School could accommodate 693 occupants at 100% capacity, but the district set occupancy at 400; Greenacres School could accommodate 720 total occupants, compared to 265 planned occupants; the Heathcote School total was 615 occupants at 100% capacity, but just 356 occupants in the district plan; and Quaker Ridge School could fit 872 at 100% capacity, but the district planned for 529 occupants.
Hagerman said the district wouldn’t put 100% capacity in a school building and that figure is a baseline number for reference. He said 6-foot distancing forces a lower rate of utilization because of the “conflict created by maintaining classroom section integrity and appropriately associated staffing.”
“While it looks like the buildings are half-full mathematically, they are truly full when you look at all of the rooms and how each is housing half a class,” said Hagerman. “Once you establish locations for full and half sections you can see how many leftover occupancy locations are left in certain rooms.”
Comparing the number of occupants at 100% capacity to the district’s plan for occupancy with 6 feet of social distancing, the graphic analysis showed that three rooms would be at 100% capacity in Edgewood; in Fox Meadow, five rooms would be at 100% capacity; Greenacres would have one room at 100% capacity; in Heathcote, three rooms would be at 100% capacity; and at Quaker Ridge, no rooms would be at 100% capacity. The remaining rooms in all five schools would be below 100% capacity.
Increasing the number of students in school would also increase density, according to Hagerman, and would require ongoing risk mitigation efforts.
Israel said he didn’t disagree with the timing for when the district decided to move forward with increasing in-person learning, but he took issue with the fact that the administration didn’t share the Jan. 8 presentation with the community or the school board — the data presented in it affected all the decisions regarding increasing classroom sizes, he said.
“This information was about as pertinent as it can be,” Israel told the Inquirer. “If not for my FOIL, I truly wonder if this information would’ve ever been released.”
