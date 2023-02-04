The Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) is seeking to identify potential candidates to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Education. The SBNC held its first meeting of the 2023 season on Jan. 26 and is now engaged in active outreach to build a robust candidate pool.

Over the next several weeks, SBNC members will recruit and review candidates in order to nominate two candidates for the nonpartisan slate in the school board election to be held Tuesday, May 16. Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein, the two school board members who will complete three-year terms this year, are eligible for renomination.

