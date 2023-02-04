The Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) is seeking to identify potential candidates to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Education. The SBNC held its first meeting of the 2023 season on Jan. 26 and is now engaged in active outreach to build a robust candidate pool.
Over the next several weeks, SBNC members will recruit and review candidates in order to nominate two candidates for the nonpartisan slate in the school board election to be held Tuesday, May 16. Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein, the two school board members who will complete three-year terms this year, are eligible for renomination.
The SBNC invites all Scarsdale School District residents to propose names of qualified individuals to serve on the board of ed by email to sbncchair@gmail.com. A candidate must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a qualified voter and a resident of the Scarsdale School District for at least one year prior to May 16. Jonathan Lemle, SBNC chair, said, “The nonpartisan SBNC process continues to enable a wide range of Scarsdale citizens to be considered for nomination to the board of education. We welcome service-minded residents to step forward to help shape educational policies that support the children of our community.”
Interested candidates should complete a biographical information form and submit it via email to sbncchair@gmail.com as soon as possible, but no later than 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. An application form is available on the SBNC website at www.scarsdalesbnc.com. See the “Join the School Board” tab or contact the SBNC chair for further information.
Edgemont SBNC to interview 4
At its open meeting on Jan. 25, the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) accepted letters on behalf of four residents to fill the two terms on the Edgemont School Board that will expire on June 30.
The individuals who were proposed include Jennifer DeMarrais, Pooja Kohli, Jennifer Lees and Heather Stern.
The SBNC is now accepting letters of comment on the four proposed individuals. Comments should be attributable and submitted in writing by March 1 to David M. C. Stern [no relation to the candidate], SBNC Chair, 221 Old Army Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583, or via email to EdgemontSBNC@gmail.com.
The SBNC said it is grateful to these individuals for agreeing to serve the school district if nominated and elected. The SBNC will conduct interviews with the recommended individuals before ultimately naming its nominees for the school board.
