The 2023 Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. in the Scarsdale Middle School (SMS) auditorium lobby at 134 Mamaroneck Road. Snow date is Wednesday, Jan. 11 or the next day school is in session.
Any resident of the school district who is 18 years of age or older and a resident of the school district for 30 days as of Dec. 11, 2022, may vote in the SBNC election.
A mail-in ballot is available at village hall and the Scarsdale library for those who choose not to vote in person, also at scarsdalesbnc.com. Residents who are unable to access a ballot by either of these methods should contact SBNCElection@gmail.com for assistance.
Completed mail-in ballots must be sent to: SBNC Administrative Chair, P.O. Box 172H, Scarsdale, NY 10583 and received no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
For more about the SBNC, visit scarsdalesbnc.com.
2023 candidates are:
Edgewood
(3 candidates running for 1 position)
Jennifer Armas: 270 Madison Road; length of residency: 18 years; occupation: stay-at-home parent, previously school counselor; education: Wittenberg University, bachelor’s degree, University of Washington, master’s in education; children’s ages: 19, 16. Civic activities: library volunteer, coordinator and volunteer SHS College and Career Center; mentor and essay support, Yonkers Partners in Education; volunteer, Hope Community Services; co-chair, TASIS School Gala Auction; trail maintenance volunteer, Steep Rock Preserve; Junior League of Central Westchester; co-chair, SMS Pizza Day; president, Drake-Edgewood Neighborhood Association; board member, Scarsdale Drug & Alcohol Task Force; class parent and fair registration co-chair, Edgewood; Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Shivi S. Bansal: 175 Nelson Road; length of residency: 4 years; occupation: finance;
education: IIT Kanpur, India, bachelor’s degree, University of Illinois, Ph.D; children’s ages: 5, 3. Civic activities: member, board of trustees, Kids Base Little School; Technology Advisory Committee Village of Scarsdale.
Claire Hunt: 44 Carman Road; length of residency: 23 years; occupation: stay-at-home parent; education: College of the Holy Cross, bachelor’s degree; children’s ages: 7, 4, 1. Civic activities: religious education volunteer, St. Pius X.
Fox Meadow
(3 candidates running for 3 positions)
Kevin Chen: 97 Lee Road; length of residency: 2.5 years; occupation: risk manager;
education: NYU Courant, master’s degree; children’s ages: 8, 2. Civic activities: volunteer, Scarsdale Chinese Association; volunteer, Huaxia Chinese Academy Greater New York School; member, Bank of America’s Asian Leadership Network.
David Kirshenbaum: 19 Tompkins Road; length of residency: 4 years; occupation: investment management;
education: University of Pennsylvania, bachelor’s degree, Columbia University, MBA;
children’s ages: 8, 6, 6. Civic activities: coach, Scarsdale rec baseball and basketball; interviewer, Penn Alumni.
Susan Lee: 73 Brown Road; length of residency: 9 years; occupation: stay-at-home-parent, previously marketing/IRBD; education: Smith College, bachelor’s degree; children’s ages: 12, 7. Civic activities: budget study liaison, Fox Meadow; co-chair, PTC Budget Study Committee; member, League of Women Voters Scarsdale; member, Scarsdale Forum; volunteer, St. Pius X; volunteer, Moms Demand Action.
Greenacres
(4 candidates running for 3 positions)
Tulika Khemani: 83 Garden Road; length of residency: 2 years, 3 months; occupation: stay-at-home parent; previously private equity/consulting education: MIT, bachelor’s degree in engineering, Harvard Business School, MBA;
children’s ages: 6, 4.5. Civic activities: class parent, volunteer for Greenacres School Artful Looking and book fair; community partner, HBS; consultant, National Jazz Museum.
Arthur Rublin: 22 Donellan Road; length of residency: 20 years; occupation: attorney, partner;
education: Harvard, bachelor’s degree in government, Columbia Law School, JD; children’s ages: 17, 15, 12. Civic activities: Scarsdale Board of Education; chair, Coalition for Scarsdale Schools; Greenacres Neighborhood Association; Scarsdale Citizens Nomin ating Committee; Scarsdale Youth Advisory Council; Scarsdale Forum Education Committee.
Molly Yue Tu: 3 Putnam Road; length of residency: 5 years; occupation: manager of operations;
education: Peking University, bachelor’s degree, Columbia Business School, MBA; children’s ages: 8, 6. Civic activities: volunteer, Greenacres School Artful Looking; co-chair, Greenacres PTA Multicultural Committee; editor, Scarsdale InSight, e-magazine in Mandarin.
Jocelyn Zoland: 3 Berkeley Road; length of residency: 11 years; occupation: stay-at-home parent; previously business executive; education: University of Pennsylvania, bachelor’s degree, Duke University, MBA; children’s ages: 14, 13. Civic activities: board member, Scarsdale Travel Softball.
Heathcote
(1 candidate running for 1 position)
Jacob Adlerstein: 65 Morris Lane; length of residency: 3.5 years; occupation: attorney; education: University of Pennsylvania, bachelor’s degree, Columbia Law School, JD; children’s ages: 8, 6, 3. Civic activities: n/a.
Quaker Ridge
(4 candidates running for 2 positions)
June (Xun) Deng: 52 Black Birch Lane; length of residency: 4 years; occupation: designer;
education: Pratt Institute, B.F.A, Musashino Art University; children’s ages: 5, 2. Civic activities: class parent, teacher appreciation coordinator, class cultural event coordinator, Kids Base Little School.
Marc Litofsky: 12 Cornell St.; length of residency: 13 years; occupation: bond sales;
education: Syracuse, bachelor’s degree; children’s ages: 17, 13, 11. Civic activities: coach/manager, Scarsdale youth soccer; coach, Scarsdale rec basketball; coach/manager, Scarsdale travel basketball; chair, QR rec basketball.
Dana Mitchell: 18 Coralyn Road; length of residency: 6 years;
occupation: interior designer;
education: Tulane, Washington University School of Law, New York Institute of Art & Design; children’s ages: 12, 7. Civic activities: n/a.
Jennifer Simon Tabak: 26 Myrtledale Road; length of residency: 13 years; occupation: stay-at-home parent, previously educational software manager/programmer;
education: Wesleyan University, bachelor’s degree, University of Pennsylvania, MSE; children’s ages: 16, 13.
Civic activities: vice president League of Women Voters Scarsdale; multiple roles, including executive liaison to schools, Inclusion Committee, Budget Committee, Temple Israel Center; board member, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling; school district surrogate parent for CSE/CPSE; co-chair, Scarsdale CHILD; Young Writers’ Workshop; class parent, Quaker Ridge.
Continuing members
SBNC continuing members of the Nominating Committee are:
Edgewood: Alan Meizlik, Valerie Phillips (term ends 2023), Anne McCourt Bates, Christine Weston, Meng Zhang (term ends 2024);
Fox Meadow: Zachary Altschuler (term ends 2023), Claudia Green, Jennifer Zola (term ends 2024); Greenacres: David Fenigstein (term ends 2023), Kim Greene-Liebowitz, Allison Kahner (term ends 2024); Heathcote: Lauren Hammer Breslow, Jennifer Goldfarb (term ends 2023), Kimberly Miller Champlin, Dianna Cohen-Irom, Sarah Hopkins (term ends 2024); Quaker Ridge: Stephanie Israel, Stacey Strauss, Mauri Zemachson (term ends 2023), Lisa Gans (term ends 2024).
2022/2023 SBNC Administrative Committee members are:
Sarah E. Bell, resolution chair (SNAP); David Benderson (EW); Lara Chassin (SNAP); Susi Coplan, election chair (QR); Jennifer Fischer (GA); Laura Gelblum, resolution vice chair (FM); Kathleen Gray (GA); Kerry Hayes (HE); Seema Jaggi, treasurer (FM); Swapna Kanekar (FM); Cecelia Anon Kowalski (EW); Jon Lemle, SBNC chair (FM); Laura Ying Liu, secretary (HE); Chris Marks, webmaster (HE); Ekta Sahni (QR); Amy Schiff, (EW); Deborah Skolnik, SBNC vice chair (GA); Purnima Srivastava (QR); (Claire) Yin Yang, election vice chair (HE); Cindy Yau (GA).
