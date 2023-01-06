The 2023 Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. in the Scarsdale Middle School (SMS) auditorium lobby at 134 Mamaroneck Road. Snow date is Wednesday, Jan. 11 or the next day school is in session.

Any resident of the school district who is 18 years of age or older and a resident of the school district for 30 days as of Dec. 11, 2022, may vote in the SBNC election.

