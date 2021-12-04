Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. in the Scarsdale Middle School auditorium lobby at 134 Mamaroneck Road. In the event schools are closed on Jan.11 due to weather or other event, the election will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, or the next day school is in session. If the election has to be rescheduled, or if a run-off election is necessary, voting will take place at SMS at the same location and times mentioned above. To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older and a resident of the Scarsdale School District for 30 days prior to the election.
Eligible voters who choose not to vote in person can download ballots at https://scarsdalesbnc.com/ starting Wednesday, Dec. 15 or pick up a ballot at Scarsdale Village Hall, 1001 Post Road, or the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road. Anyone unable to access a ballot either in person or online should email SBNC Administrative Committee Election Chair Laura Liu at SBNCElection@gmail.com.
Completed mail-in ballots must be sent to: SBNC Administrative Chair, P.O. Box 172H, Scarsdale, NY 10583 and received no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Residents will also vote on several proposed amendments to the SBNC Resolution. The proposed changes can be found at https://scarsdalesbnc.com/resolution/, as well as at village hall and at the library starting Friday, Dec. 3. A public meeting will be held via Zoom at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, where SBNC Resolution Chairs David Benderson and Sarah Bell will present the proposed amendments and seek community input. Visit https://scarsdalesbnc.com/ for the Zoom link.
Seventeen candidates are on the ballot to fill 12 seats on the SBNC. Candidates from each neighborhood are listed below; biographical information for the candidates is posted at scarsdalesbnc.com.
Edgewood (4 candidates running for 3 positions): Anne Mccourt Bates, Frank Murtha, Christine Weston, Meng Zhang.
Fox Meadow (4 candidates running for 2 positions): Claudia Green, H. Gitonga Kiara, Jonathan Schmerin, Jennifer Zola.
Greenacres (4 candidates running for 3 positions): Kim Greene-Liebowitz, Allison Kahner, Seth Morgulas, Eva Romas Wilson.
Heathcote (3 candidates running for 3 positions): Kimberly Miller Champlin, Dianna Cohen-Irom, Sarah Hopkins.
Quaker Ridge (2 candidates running for 1 position): Lisa Gans, Alexander Wolf.
The 12 elected to the SBNC in January will join 19 others serving staggered three-year terms on the committee, which meets January through March to nominate candidates to represent the nonpartisan slate in the school board election. The school board election will take place at the same time as the school budget vote on May 17. Residents are welcome to propose school board candidates to the nominating committee, and candidates can choose to run from outside the nonpartisan system.
The Administrative Committee would like to encourage all Scarsdale residents to support the SBNC by voting in local elections, considering a candidacy and making a contribution. The committee runs the annual SBNC elections financed entirely by community support. Contributions may be made via PayPal online at https://bit.ly/3obxa1R or by check made payable to the SBNC Administrative Committee and mailed to P.O. BOX 172H, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
SBNC continuing members are:
Edgewood: Cecilia Anon-Kowalski (term ends 2022); Alan Meizlik, Valerie Phillips (terms end 2023).
Fox Meadow: Swapna Kanekar, Jonathan Lemle (terms end 2022); Zachary Altschuler, Lauren Kitain (terms end 2023).
Greenacres: Deborah Jeanne Skolnik, Cindy S. Yau (terms end 2022); David Fenigstein (term ends 2023).
Heathcote: Claire Ying Yang (term ends 2022); Lauren Hammer Breslow, Jennifer Goldfarb (terms end 2023).
Quaker Ridge: Susi D’ambra Coplan, Purnima Srivastava (term ends 2022); Stephanie Israel, Stacey Strauss, Mauri Zemachson (terms end 2023).
2021/2022 SBNC administrative members are:
Sarah E. Bell, resolution vice chair (QR); David Benderson, resolution chair (EW); Ruth Berkowitz (EW); Felicia Block (EW); Todd Cohen (GA); Jordan Copeland (EW); Lara Chassin (SNAP representative); Timothy Dunne (EW); Jennifer Fischer (GA); Laura Gelblum, election vice chair (FM); Kathleen Gray (GA); Nikki Hahn (QR); Kerry Hayes (HE); Jennifer Tao Hong (FM); Marisa Jackson (QR); Seema Jaggi, SBNC chair (FM); Amy Lewis (GA); Jing Li (HE); Laura Ying Liu, election chair (HE); Chris Marks (HE); Ekta Sahni (QR); Amy Schiff, SBNC vice chair (EW).
For more information, contact Laura Liu, SBNC election chair, at SBNCElection@gmail.com.
