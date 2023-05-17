The Scarsdale Schools District conferred tenure to the following educators during the school board meeting Monday, May 8.
Micole Horowitz, district psychologist
Please log in or register for a new account to continue reading.
The Scarsdale Schools District conferred tenure to the following educators during the school board meeting Monday, May 8.
Micole Horowitz, district psychologist
Emily Clark, Edgewood Elementary teacher
Trisha Iasello, Fox Meadow Elementary assistant principal
Melissa Feinberg, Fox Meadow Elementary principal
Erin Bloom, Greenacres Elementary teacher
Amy Correnti, Greenacres Elementary teacher
Vincent Destefano, Greenacres Elementary teacher
Catherine Herlihy, Greenacres Elementary teacher
Sarah Bhatt, Quaker Ridge Elementary teacher
Joanny Marty, Quaker Ridge Elementary teacher
Karen Rozencwaig, Quaker Ridge Elementary teacher
Lisa Geraghty, Quaker Ridge, general special education
Jessica Elkhatib, Quaker Ridge, music
Wynter Williams, SHS, general special education
Michael Kumaresan, SHS, mathematics
Christopher Menick, SHS, mathematics
Haley Rauch, SHS, mathematics
Michelle Britto, SHS, social studies
Elizabeth Harris, SHS, social studies
Christopher Hughes, SHS, social studies
Carine Thompson, SHS, social studies
Kristin Madden-Crudden, SMS, general special education
Christopher Coughlin, SMS assistant principal
Achieving tenure is a significant accomplishment in the career of an educator, which marks a change in an educator’s employment status, affords that educator the right to keep his or her job, and requires due process for discipline or dismissal. Tenure is granted only after a teacher or administrator successfully completes a trial, or probationary, period of employment.
According to school district documents, Scarsdale’s appraisal system during the probationary period relies on a wide variety of inputs to inform a decision to recommend tenure, including:
At least four formal classroom observations (school visits for administrators) annually, which include a discussion, reflection, written report, and rating, conducted by supervisors (i.e., department chair) and administrators (i.e., principal, assistant principal); an observation by an assistant superintendent and/or director, annually; numerous informal “drop-in” observations by supervisors and administrators; formal and informal mentoring; a portfolio of materials documenting professional practice, with written commentary; a year-end conference, written appraisal, assessment of progress and rating, annually; a parent survey, as well as ongoing feedback from members of the community; an administrative review panel attended by district administrators, building administrators, supervisors and board of education members, annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.