Mia Wilson, a fifth grader at Heathcote Elementary, was a finalist in the virtual STEM Science Fair sponsored by the National Hockey League, finishing third among hundreds of entrants across the U.S. and Canada.
A virtual awards event with a congratulatory video from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and a New York Rangers alumnus Brian Mullen was held April 2 via Zoom to acknowledge the winners.
In an email to the Inquirer, Mia said, “This project was a fun way to apply new innovation and ideas to something I enjoy. I’m so excited the NHL liked my idea. Hopefully, they’ll use it someday!”
Competing in the technology/innovation category, Mia designed new transparent corner boards for a professional hockey rink and increased visibility for spectators by removing some seats in the same areas. She also suggested alternative revenue sources to replace the revenue lost by removing seats and eliminating some advertising space and designed a testing methodology to track changes in fan appreciation of the changes.
The young innovator worked remotely on her own without the assistance of teachers or school personnel, though they are very excited about her success, Mia’s mother Moli Wilson said, adding, “She worked very hard on thinking through the various implications of her innovative design.”
As a Top 3 finalist, Mia won an iPad, some AirPods and NHL-themed school supplies.
The virtual STEM Science Fair helps students understand the real world applications of science and math principles, and shows how STEM can enhance the game experience in three categories: virtual fan engagement, sustainability and technology/innovation.
The contest was sponsored by Future GoalsTM, a partnership between Everfi and the NHL. The Future GoalsTM program teaches students key STEM skills using interactive game play and real-world scenarios.
