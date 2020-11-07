Addressing six pre-determined topics and answering nearly 50 questions from the chat function of Zoom, Scarsdale School District cabinet members spent 90 minutes Thursday, Oct. 29, updating the community as it moves forward following two weeks of online surveys and focus groups.
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach spoke about the system of contact tracing that helps limit the amount of time a school has to close due to a reported positive COVID-19 test — if it must close at all depending on the timing and the situation — and he spoke about some changes in the process and policy as the district better understands dealing with positive cases after having gone through closures five times already.
“Some flexibility around this really came out of understanding the different cases we’ve had and the contacts outside of school,” he said.
He said at the time there were about 180 students and staff under quarantine, though many were released early this week.
When it comes to being released from a 14-day quarantine, Rauschenbach said if your quarantine starts on a Tuesday, it ends two Tuesdays later at 11:59 p.m.
Though Wednesdays being set aside for teacher planning and collaboration and meeting virtually with individuals or small groups of students has been a hot topic among the high school community, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh addressed Wednesdays at the elementary schools where teachers plan on either the AM or PM cohort on alternating weeks. McIntosh said part of the push for that system came over the summer as the district addressed the community’s desire to have a more aligned curriculum in the five elementary schools. McIntosh said that objective takes increased collaboration between the building administration and faculty.
McIntosh said the recent survey of teachers shows they still “see value” in the half days without students on Wednesdays, while parents “overwhelmingly asked for more time with teachers.” He said that would be revisited, though it comes down to “cost and reward.”
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick addressed livestreaming vs. asynchronous work, focusing on the middle school and high school, which was wrapping up what he called a two-week “period of exploration of synchronous home cohort engagement,” a “term purposely chosen,” which includes the potential for livestreaming into classes.
“The trials are designed to determine what approaches can be effective and which are less effective across courses, subjects and grade levels,” Patrick said. “We have heard concerns, particularly from high school students, about how disruptive livestreaming can be to what is currently taking place, particularly to those who are in school. We’re approaching this work with authenticity and an inquiry orientation and with a feedback process that’s designed to gauge what works well for which students and in which subjects.”
Patrick noted the surveys went online and concluded prior to the testing phase, so there would be a “separate feedback process” prior to the Nov. 16 start of the second quarter. He said, “… the faculty and administration in each building will be working together to establish norms for how to best engage students in the at-home cohort that takes the feedback process … into account.”
At the elementary level, Patrick said there are “presently no plans” to utilize livestreaming as the norm, though it could be introduced for students who are at home, sick or under quarantine, “in lieu of homebound tutoring.” He called it a “topic of consideration.”
“We do have a high level of concern that the in-person experience at the elementary level, which is reported to be highly effective, would be significantly diminished if we were to introduce that,” Patrick said.
Patrick also addressed asynchronous work, noting that synchronous work at the elementary level should be designed to be completed “independently without parents,” other than help with encouragement, directions and navigating technology. He briefly discussed the situation for older students in the district, saying that if there is more synchronous work there would be a “decrease in need for asynchronous work and planning.”
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman talked about risk mitigation efforts as they relate to the 6-foot social distancing requirement. He said “all districts” in Westchester County are abiding by this constraint and the virus is “surging,” with 1,145 cases over the last six weeks among ages 5 to 17 in the Mid-Hudson region. “We are aware that there are individuals in the community who dispute our interpretation of the guidance, however, our ethical and educational responsibility guides us to a commitment to maintain social distancing during this public health emergency,” he said.
With elementary school parent-teacher conferences scheduled in December, McIntosh said right now there is no way around having those take away from some of the in-person time that students have with their teachers.
“One thing people should understand, the parent-teacher conferences are something that are contractual and they have been negotiated as far as the times, but it does not mean we are not looking in the future … [for] maximizing and looking creatively about expanding the in-person times that students are having with their teachers,” McIntosh said.
Rauschenbach addressed the topic of usage of additional spaces in the elementary schools. “As we stated in the beginning, we are committed to having as many students for in-person instruction as is feasible” with priority on the youngest learners, he said. “We are currently modeling bringing our youngest students in and utilizing space to develop nontraditional spaces for those students to be in in school.”
At all levels, the district is surveying first semester remote students to see if they will remain in the all-virtual model or switch to in-person learning as of Nov. 16. Those results will have an impact on what happens going forward.
Questions and answers
How can parents determine if they should move from virtual to hybrid without knowing the changes being made to the hybrid model? Rauschenbach said in the survey the district will do its “best to highlight changes” being considered.
Rauschenbach said there is no central email for parents to report COVID cases. That is done through the school nurses.
Director of Instructional Technology and Innovation Jerry Crisci addressed a question about tech issues and students not being able to hear the teachers and students in class during livestreaming. He said students should let teachers know and also parents can fill out a tech support form on the district’s website. The district ordered “special microphones” to address the issue.
The American Academy of Pediatrics put out a 3-foot distance recommendation. Hagerman said the schools are mandated to following New York State Department of Health and Department of Education guidelines. “It doesn’t really matter what we think about that — we do need to follow the guidance from those departments,” he said.
Why are some private and public schools able to have full-time in-person education? Hagerman said, “There are a handful of districts around the area who have been able to do that” because of things like declining enrollment, available space and two districts had shuttered schools and reopened them. He noted all are still observing 6-foot distancing.
On the topic of ventilation in school buildings over the winter, Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey said the district has a “pretty thorough ventilation plan,” with as many system upgrades as were possible. In classrooms and offices, faculty and staff have been encouraged to open windows and extra heat will run to counter the cold weather. Mattey said the portable filtration systems the school ordered are on back order.
How much will student opinions on cross cohort streaming be taken into consideration? “As the key users of the services, their voice matters a lot,” Hagerman said. “I think kids are profoundly honest about their experiences … they consider the questions very thoughtfully. I don’t think they are trying to get out of work … they really help to inform us and also let us know about technical issues that may or may not be working as well as the overall value of it, so we definitely pay attention to the voice of our students. In the course of teaching any class, it is not an uncommon practice for teachers and educators to survey their students on a wide variety of topics and take feedback and use it …”
Are outdoor spaces being reconsidered in warmer weather in the spring? Rauschenbach said using outdoor space is “difficult under state education [guidelines] as instructional space.” Mattey said there are “many, many obstacles,” such as fire codes, technology and supplies issues.
When it comes to alternative indoor spaces, Hagerman said many were explored over the summer, but they would need to meet codes to be used as a public school. He said the district would continue to explore those options.
Has the district started looking at what the 2021-22 school year will look like? Rauschenbach said the district was “fully focused on this year,” but that will change as budget season approaches.
Why isn’t the district using barriers at desks to get more kids in school? Rauschenbach said that with the need for 6-foot social distancing, barriers would not help get more students in the building.
Is there a plan to expand in-person for high school? Patrick said it’s “on a list of things we are considering.”
There is a rumor that schools will close from Thanksgiving through December break with many college students returning from states on New York’s mandated quarantine list. Rauschenbach said there is a “conversation” within the county about it, but that the district is “not considering” that. The district plans to partner with the village to communicate with the community about observing rules “so we can stay open.”
Can parents get communications for different building levels so they can stay in the loop which would help them prepare for when their students move up? Hagerman said it was an “interesting suggestion,” but noted there is mixed reaction, as some members of the community want more communication and some want less. He said he will “take that idea and think about making it possible.”
How does remote learning look as compared to last spring? McIntosh said the spring was a period of “experimentation” with “teachers being innovative and trying lots of things.” Based on feedback there have been changes as “we came out of that with an idea of some really best practices.”
What about using existing spaces in buildings for larger/extra classrooms? Hagerman said some spaces have been identified, but said there are “misconceptions they are vacant now.” With distancing, teachers are more spread out and “many of the spaces … are being utilized as teaching spaces right now.” He said the district is looking at the possibility to “strip out and repurpose spaces.”
Is there consideration to do AM and PM cohorts for middle school so they can be in school five days? McIntosh said the AB model is “better” for middle school and AM/PM would lead to less time in the buildings and another bus run. Hagerman said there would be a negative “instructional impact.”
Can remote-only classes fill up for elementary? “We have not reached what I would call the breaking point yet on our virtual-only sections,” Patrick said. “It is something we’re monitoring and what we don’t want to do is create a virtual-only section that’s far out of whack in terms of enrollment than an in-person section, so we would contemplate ‘breaking a section’ if enrollment grows too large. We haven’t encountered that yet, but that is something we would consider.”
How do students know if there is a proper balance between synchronous and asynchronous work in the high school? “The best case, the proper case, would be if synchronous time is increasing, either because we’re able to bring kids in for more time or livestreaming or [because] home cohort engagement is increasing, there should be some kind of commensurate decrease in the asynchronous work,” Patrick said. “Now that is going to take some time to adjust.”
What about the social and developmental risks to elementary school kids with less in-person school time? Rauschenbach said the school psychologists and administrators are working with the “child study teams” to ensure that teachers are reporting concerns. He said the psychologists are also checking in with students to talk about stress, managing schedules and being social. “We are keeping track of that,” he said.
For students who receive services, is it possible to do that without pulling them out of class? Rauschenbach said most services are virtual when appropriate.
Can the AM and PM cohorts flip at the elementary level? Hagerman said some feedback indicated it causes “more havoc” with such changes and they are trying to keep it “as static as possible.”
Is the district consulting anyone besides district physician Dr. Louis Corsaro? Rauschenbach said the district also consults with experts at the DOH and White Plains Hospital and he and Hagerman said they have talked to doctors in town who have various specialties.
Will the restart committees add new members? Rauschenbach said no.
Why not form a community group of local physicians to advise the district? Rauschenbach said that idea could be discussed with the board of education.
Hagerman said he did not prepare formal closing remarks, but said, “I think there is some sentiment that we somehow think that we’ve got this worked out and we have a perfect plan in place. And I just want to let folks know that we don’t. We know that we don’t. We know that this is much less than ideal for students and families, and for our teachers for that matter. We’re not particularly satisfied with status quo. We recognize and are committed to continuously improving our plans and we know that all of our stakeholders — our students, our parents, our teachers — help to make these plans better and help to inform us and make further decisions as we do this.”
He added, “I just want people to know we are committed to this work. There is nothing more important for us right now than trying to get back to all in-person learning. We view ourselves as partners with the community. It sometimes doesn’t feel like … we’re in the most effective partnership and I would like for us to figure out how to right that ship … because divisiveness and negativity is not a constructive way for us to work together … and we are fully committed to making that happen. We are also fully committed to answering and responding to questions.”
