The Scarsdale High School auditorium is showing its age.
Scarsdale High School auditorium hasn’t been renovated in nearly 40 years and can no longer hide its broken seats, worn flooring, or outdated sound, lighting and rigging systems. Finally, after decades of extensive use by the school and the community at large, the space is poised to receive a $2.3 million makeover from the school district. Nearly $800,000 is already set aside for the project, based on funds allocated from a school bond approved by voters in 2014.
The balance, estimated at about $1.5 million, was likely to be funded as a capital improvement, according to the proposed 2020-21 school budget set forth prior to the COVID-19 crisis.
At a videoconferenced board meeting March 18, Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey presented four alternatives for scaling and funding the project. As of press time, the budget plan remains on track to go to the board for approval on April 20, but the auditorium project is under review.
“We want to hear from the community on the budget generally and the auditorium proposal specifically. Four budget options were presented [for the auditorium project], but we are open to input,” school board president Pam Fuehrer told the Inquirer. “The board recognizes that the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt by our community for many months, and we are acutely aware of the challenges our residents are facing and will continue to face. Thus, we will be considering all components of the preliminary budget, looking for ways to accommodate the reality of our new fiscal future.”
At previous budget study sessions, some members of the community had expressed concerns about the auditorium spending plan. During public comments at the school board meeting on Feb. 10, Fox Meadow resident Bob Harrison suggested that a capital project of such magnitude be paid for over time with a small bond. Alternatively, he suggested paying for the work out of two budgets. Since the district will reap the benefits of an updated auditorium for many years, Harrison believes that payments should follow suit and be made over an extended time period.
Others supported the plan and said the proposed renovation is urgently needed to address safety concerns and to bring SHS theatrical technology into the 21st century and better prepare students for college theater environments.
Under current conditions, students must climb ladders and manually maneuver lights via ropes and pulleys to appropriately position them. LED technology would allow students to control the stage lights, including their respective colors, from a fixed location. That type of improvement “greatly increases safety, efficiency, and allows a broader discussion of color theory and practice with fewer wait times,” a Feb. 10 budget study session document stated.
The proposed overhaul of the current sound system with a new sound board would provide students the opportunity to learn about modern sound design techniques from a remote space, thereby freeing up the auditorium while that instruction takes place. Furthermore, a new soundboard would improve audience experiences in the space by decreasing instances of audio feedback and by providing better acoustics on par with the auditorium’s size.
The auditorium is not only used for performances, but also for school assemblies, counseling team panels, Scarsdale Adult School classes, debate tournaments, fashion shows, spelling bees, the SHS Shakespeare Festival and more.
“[The auditorium is] for everyone in the student and parent and Scarsdale community, to be in a place that is appropriate and functional — and we like to say amazing. … We would like to make it a moreamazing space,” said Lisa Forte, district coordinator of music and performing arts, at a discussion of the proposed renovation held Feb. 28 for SHS students and faculty.
Many community members had maintained that the renovation is long overdue and needs to be prioritized by the school district, but perspectives may change in the wake of the COVD-19 crisis.
“The community approved the work as defined in the 2014 bond scope, and we have been asked to follow through with that commitment,” Fuehrer said March 6 in an email to the Inquirer.
The $2.3 million that has been set aside for the project — which Fuehrer said will likely be reduced — has been deferred for almost 10 years.
According to Fuehrer, the renovation was removed from last year’s budget because the district was about to hire or reassign two new performing arts staff members (in July Forte was appointed districtwide coordinator and chairperson of the SHS performing arts department, and Tobias Peltier joined the district in November as theater coordinator and technical director) and district officials wanted to give both individuals the chance to work with students and use the current space for a year so they could provide insightful feedback on the proposed changes.
“I believe that was an important and valuable decision which will directly enhance and focus the renovation and repair efforts in order to maximize student learning and safety,” said Fuehrer. “Their expertise and forward-thinking approach have had a significant, positive impact on planning and their — and [the] students’ — participation will continue.”
In 2014, the renovation was scheduled as part of the bond scope, but funding was ultimately pulled due to bid results on the other projects in the bond coming in much higher than anticipated. As a public school, SHS is required to take the lowest bid offered by contractors, but sometimes even the lowest bid comes out higher than the original pre-referendum budget, which, in this case, prompted the district to pull the project.
Since 2014, the auditorium’s house lights, but not stage lights, have been replaced, and while switching to LED lighting greatly improved the space, “now you can actually see a lot of things that don’t look so good in there,” Assistant Superintendent Mattey said during the presentation at SHS.
Thirteen students, mostly seniors, attended the presentation last month, which was followed by a tour of the auditorium, and they were asked to provide feedback on the proposed changes.
The auditorium renovation, which is still on the table and subject to change, will include replacement of all the seating and carpeting, repairing and replacing the concrete below the seats, and replacing and improving the sound system, light control systems, stage lights, rigging and electrical wiring.
A 2020-21 budget plan update was presented March 18, and a budget forum and review is planned for March 23. After further discussion, the board of education will vote on the proposed budget on April 20. The public vote on the budget and school board candidates is scheduled to take place May 19.
