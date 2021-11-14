The Scarsdale High School athletic training program is officially robust. After more than two decades of contracting part-time certified athletic trainers through New York Orthopedics, Scarsdale’s Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics Ray Pappalardi reassessed and restructured the school’s needs and this school year moved to a model that includes two full-time trainers, concussion management, physical therapy services, tournament coverage and a head trainer to oversee the program.
“We did it progressively,” Pappalardi said of the phased-in approach.
With part-time trainer and Pro Sports Physical Therapy physical therapist Brandon Schmitt opting not to return after the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2019-20 school year, Jessica White was hired as the first full-timer in the department at SHS. White was mentored throughout the 2020-21 school year by former head trainer and owner of PRO Sports Physical Therapy Tim Tyler as she built upon her previous experience at Hackley and Pace University amid COVID-19 protocol management and a daunting year of overlapping seasons.
For the current school year, the high school took the New York Orthopedics contract in full by hiring Chelsea Davis to be its second full-time trainer. Tyler maintains a role in the department, as he had been the main part-time trainer from 1999-2011, and has been a presence in Scarsdale for years.
White and Davis also have the mentorship of New York Orthopedics founder and director Dr. Stephen Nicholas, a 1978 SHS graduate.
The initial parts of the new contract cost the district $100,000 for the 2020-21 school year and this year was renewed for $175,000 in full. The contract can be renewed annually for up to four years.
Pappalardi, who has been in Scarsdale since 2015, said the contract for trainer services has gone out to bid three times and the contract was “originally very open,” which is why he decided this time to itemize each of the services required.
“We’re fortunate we were getting services that weren’t really prescribed or written out or articulated any place,” Pappalardi said. “We formalized it to include all the services we needed at the time, what the expectations would be for the athletic trainer, number of hours and things like that.”
Differentiating what the trainers would be responsible for and taking into account the greater need for medical coverage at football games and ice hockey games was a big part of the structure. Scarsdale always overstaffs football games and hires an emergency medical technician for ice hockey, in addition to sending a trainer whenever possible. In the past, junior varsity and freshman games often didn’t get coverage. Now they do.
Having a second full-time trainer was key. Though White and Davis are mostly there at the same times, there is some staggering of schedules and alternating late nights and weekends based on the volume of and types of games and practices each day.
“The real purpose of that was to make sure we could cover on-site high-risk activities and off-site,” Pappalardi said. “In the fall and in the spring is really when we need it, fall mostly. We have the most in-district off-site locations for teams, and we wanted to make sure we can send someone to those sites without losing coverage on campus.”
The winter is busy for trainers with contact sports basketball (in both gyms), wrestling and cheerleading at the high school.
Pappalardi said that in the first two months of school there were “a couple of instances” where having two trainers on duty paid dividends at Quaker Ridge, Fox Meadow and Scout Field while there were games at Butler Field.
“We had to send the second trainer — or the second trainer was already there — and we also had another issue indoors with volleyball that required a really high level of immediate attention where we were incredibly fortunate we had a second trainer,” Pappalardi said.
White and Pappalardi both got to screen and interview candidates they were interested in.
“Chelsea was our first choice,” Pappalardi said. “I think she’s just top-notch. Her knowledge base is very good. She’s super calm and she has the right temperament for working with high school kids, she has the right temperament for working with emergency situations, and that’s been my experience with her so far.”
Pappalardi said that anyone applying for the position “is highly qualified,” so it comes down to “availability, personality, willingness to work with this age group, long hours and … compatibility.”
After the grueling “COVID year,” White was relieved to have Davis on board this fall. “It’s been a tremendous help,” White said. “Scarsdale has so many sports teams that ideally you need more than one person. It’s much more helpful getting coverage out to the JV teams and the varsity B teams that just would never get the athletic trainer at the games because the main priority would always be varsity.
“Chelsea has been great. We’ve been able to pretty much cover every single game. It’s been a huge step in improvement in the Scarsdale athletic training program that we can grow it even more.”
The level of service Scarsdale now provides through the new commitment is long overdue. White called it “massive” and “amazing,” noting, “We try to keep it even for the both of us so we’re not both going crazy. That’s been helpful for me so I can get a break and not be on seven days a week,” which was the case last school year, which White called “definitely overwhelming.” She said she was “happy we got through it,” and credited everyone at the school and New York Orthopedics for their guidance and support in navigating the year. “Luckily we made it through the COVID year and it’s been all uphill from there,” White said.
Davis first got interested in athletic training when she ran winter track for North Rockland High School. She interned with the school’s longtime trainer, Carol Guzinski, and decided to pursue the field at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where she got to work with teams from Yale and University of Maryland, in addition to several high schools.
“I love the connection that I have with people through this,” Davis said. “I get to work with them on a day-to-day basis, I get to see them a lot more than doctors or [physical therapists] would. I get to learn about their lives outside of athletics. I’m not just helping them heal their bodies, but I’m getting to help them with schoolwork or their personal lives. I’m building a community with my co-workers, the coaches, the staff. I’m getting to have a lasting impact on these kids by getting to know them on a deeper level.”
Davis graduated from Quinnipiac in the spring of 2020 and is working on a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership at Manhattan College, where she interned last school year. At Scarsdale she’s developed a “sense of community” that has had a major impact on her outlook on the profession.
“Throughout college you were moving quickly from different settings, so you don’t get to learn a lot of the background,” Davis said. “Here I’ve gotten to work with the [athletic directors] and I’ve gotten to work with the coaches and Jess and the athletic secretaries as well. I’m learning all the office work and the not-so-glamorous side of it that’s so essential to what we do on a daily basis. Everyone here has been so helpful.”
Davis said her interactions with everyone at Scarsdale tie in well with her current studies, which she is balancing with the full-time work.
The organizational part of athletic training is “part of our job,” she said, but much of the training in school is “focusing on, as you would expect, the injuries and the anatomy, so I wanted to have this to be able to focus on leadership and how to be able to work well with a team.”
Davis said she’s in awe of what White was able to survive last school year — she imagines it was “a zoo” — and appreciates the warm welcome.
“I give her all the credit in the world,” Davis said. “I don’t know how she did it because we come here and some days the two of us are overwhelmed because we have such a high volume of athletes here that need attention and there are so many sports for us to cover. I am very happy to be here, and I know she is happy to have the extra set of hands, but I give her all the credit in the world for her being able to manage this last year on her own.”
And now they’re in this together.
