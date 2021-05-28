Scarsdale Schools’ employee Levi Cole, a Scarsdale bus driver for the past 19 years, died in his sleep May 24.
In a message to the school community sent May 25, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman wrote, “Levi was a bright, shining light; an individual who took joy in the people around him and in his work behind the wheel. Over the course of the day, friends and colleagues have described Levi as the kind of person everyone enjoyed being around, noting his warm smile, affable manner and consummate professionalism.”
Noting that he was speaking for many students and staff Hagerman continued, “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife Millicent, who also works for the District, along with their family and friends.”
Hagerman said several school administrators and a district psychologist spent time at the bus compound to support other drivers as they returned from their morning runs.
“We have checked in with each driver to help them process the news and ask any questions that they might have. … Collectively, our drivers are an incredible and close-knit group, and we extend our sympathies to the entire Scarsdale transportation family.”
