New York State Assemblymember Amy Paulin presented a proclamation to Heathcote Elementary School Jan. 15 for its designation as a 2020 Blue Ribbon School. Last fall, the U.S. Department of Education announced Heathcote was on the short list for 2020, and after completing a comprehensive application, Heathcote was selected to bear the Blue Ribbon School of distinction for the next five years. Its official designation is as an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
Click here to see our original coverage of the award.
