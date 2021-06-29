The Scarsdale School Board voted unanimously June 21 to approve New York State’s 64-page Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework and the nine Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals for each education level as defined by the district’s Compact Committee.
On June 7, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman presented the Compact Committee’s selected goals from the state’s framework to the board for review.
The goals range from building rapport and developing relationships with students and families to identifying and addressing implicit bias in the school and community environments.
All three education levels will aim to create opportunities that would allow different groups and ideas to become part of the fabric of the school community — opportunities such as proactive community-building circles and activities that promote positive relationships among people with diverse backgrounds.
Two additional goals at the high school will be to review district policies and to identify and address implicit bias.
The middle school has goals to build rapport and develop positive relationships with students and their families by learning about their interests and inviting them to share their opinions and concerns, while also featuring resources written and developed by traditionally marginalized voices.
Similar to the middle school, the elementary schools will look to build rapport and develop positive relationships with students and their families, and will assess the physical environment of the classroom and school to determine whether a variety of diverse cultures, languages, orientations and identities are represented.
Resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez thanked the board for unanimously passing the goals and the state’s guidelines, classifying it as “incredibly important work.”
