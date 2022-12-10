p1-existing-auditorium-photo.jpg

The existing auditorium at Scarsdale High School.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

To theater, or not to theater, that is the question before the Scarsdale Board of Education.

While the seven school board members are in agreement that the theater needs to be made a priority after major necessary renovations have been put off for several years, for the second straight meeting Bob Klein continued to raise questions as to whether the most recent proposal for $4.7 million worth of work discussed at the Nov. 14 meeting was the right way to go (https://bit.ly/3VKoPR6). He said he still needs to be convinced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.