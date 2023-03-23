After a successful first year of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee work at Scarsdale Middle School during the 2021-22 school year, mostly centered around celebrating people and observances through art projects, co-chairs Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, Esthela Lecuona and Rachana Singh were looking for different approaches for this year.
By the time they had gotten to Women’s History Month in March 2022 during what Kirkendall-Rodríguez called a year of “Let’s celebrate everybody,” the art approach was getting played out. So this year they approached principal Meghan Troy with a bold idea: to hold a Women’s Symposium where dozens of speakers would gather at the middle school to make presentations to students.
Troy embraced the idea and, with the help of faculty members Meghan Lahey, Janay Moss and Dan Boniello, the symposium took shape over several months of planning and finally came to fruition Monday, March 20. During each extended Keystone period from 9 to 9:30 a.m., more than 50 presenters were each assigned a homeroom to present their experience as a woman, or in the case of the handful of male presenters, how they see the value of women in the world.
Most of the presenters were parents of SMS students and, unless instructed otherwise, they were placed in the homeroom of their own child to make their presentation.
The presentations varied and included topics like medicine, education, the arts, military, the sciences, business, technology and volunteerism.
The DEI chairs solicited the volunteers and the school worked out the logistics and scheduling, what Troy said was the result of “a really wonderful partnership” with the PTA.
“It really came together beautifully and I think the students, the parents and the faculty had a wonderful time together,” Troy said. “We’re already thinking about next year and what that could look like. We’re looking forward to working with the DEI Committee again in the future.”
While the main goal during the COVID-19 pandemic was to return students to classrooms and learning back to normal, the next step over the last year-plus has been incorporating parents back into the mix after visitors were not allowed for quite some time.
“Some of the parents haven’t even been in the building because they have an eighth grader, so we felt like this event covered both areas — let’s celebrate Women’s History Month and the women and men in the community who are working to support women in a variety of industries, and at the same time get parents into our buildings,” Troy said. “I heard a lot from the parents that it was wonderful to be in the building and our classrooms’ spaces.”
It was another way to rebuild “connections and a sense of community.” Seeing the students engaging with the speakers, many of whom they knew as their friends’ parents, and asking questions was a joy for Troy.
“Those were the moments we missed when we were locked down for that period of time,” she said.
Lecuona knew that in Scarsdale there are many women who have “admirable professions” that could be showcased.
“Our goal was to get all these moms and even dads to talk about women in professional fields,” she said. “My personal mission was to see the students, especially the girls, see themselves in some of the moms. ‘I’m a woman, but I can be a leader in the medicine field or the technology field.’ The kids were very excited to see their own moms or moms they know. I think it was amazing and I could see a lot of smiles on the kids’ faces. The presenters were very satisfied after the presentations.”
Singh said that past DEI Committee events were either in school for students or after school or virtual for parents, so this was a time to bring the two audiences together.
“This one we wanted to get the parents involved, but we wanted it to be a way to bring awareness to the kids,” she said. “We wanted it to be a more student-focused outcome event, more student-centric. The DEI chairs are all women, the PTA is mostly women, so we were just inspired how much we volunteer and bring to the building and the community and celebrate Women’s History Month. There are a lot of staff at SMS who wanted to celebrate and they loved the idea. We all came together and did the event.”
Singh, who works part time, called the willingness of over 50 community members giving their time “a gift.” Singh had a chance to float around Fountain House to hear some of the presentations from interior design and architecture to art history and self-portraits done by women to the prevalence of women on Wall Street. In yet another, there were conversations about who does the laundry in the household and who is responsible for technology.
“There were just good conversations about how women are driving culture in different workplaces or even their homes, how they’re being impactful in their everyday lives,” Singh said. “I think middle school kids have the maturity, but at the same time they’re at a very formative age. We really wanted to not stereotype women about not being good at math or science and show they are in all fields and having an impact. There’s no limit to what we can achieve as a society, so I think this was a perfect age group to target.”
Diversity of speakers from ethnic background to gender to areas of expertise was key to the success of the event.
“We really pushed it because we needed to go in there showing the diversity in every way in the kinds of parents we have here,” Kirkendall-Rodríguez said. “Almost everybody put together slides and everyone put thought into this.”
Kirkendall-Rodríguez presented on Risks and Rewards on Wall Street in her son’s classroom, while her husband, Brice, was in another room talking about The Importance of Women in the Technology Sector. Kirkendall-Rodríguez appreciated the guidance from the administration and faculty as to how to include and engage with the students in each presentation.
“The main objective was, yes, it’s a Women’s Symposium, so yes, it was to celebrate Women’s History Month, but it ended up also being kind of like a career day,” she said. “I think there has been a career day before, but a long time ago, certainly way before COVID, so because so many of us are in the labor force we were able to tell them about some rewarding careers.”
Middle school PTA president Deborah Lichtenstein was a last-minute fill-in at the event and talked about volunteerism, something she shifted to after a career in television news where she worked early on with her hero, Barbara Walters.
“It was the idea that I had wanted to be Barbara Walters at a very young age and how I took that passion and made it happen,” Lichtenstein said. “No one could be Barbara Walters, and I wasn’t even close, but it’s how I became a producer and how that morphed into working at ‘Nightline’ as a producer and what that meant to me as a woman. Also more important is while that job was something that on paper was glamorous and whatnot, doing what I do now is also very fulfilling in a different way and volunteerism is something they can all do and start young.”
Through discussing her role in the PTA, Lichtenstein was able to do a little market research to see what the students like and don’t like and collect ideas they have for future programming or needs within the school, including how stretched out and loose fitting the knee pads for the roller skating unit are in physical education class.
Though the event was anything but normal, normal is exactly how it felt at Scarsdale Middle School during the Women’s Symposium.
