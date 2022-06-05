To a 14-year-old incoming freshman, Scarsdale High School’s 1,500-plus student body and the labyrinth of hallways can be difficult to navigate, but SHS alumni praise a community-building program called Civ Ed. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced Civ Ed into a period of transition as longtime deans and faculty advisers move on, and students emerge from the past two years of hybrid or remote connections.
As eighth grade students leave the comfort of middle school, which divides its student body into four “houses” to foster community growth, they face a less socially structured environment as incoming freshmen at SHS.
“SHS’s overwhelming size can make finding a group difficult, but that’s why programs like Civ Ed exist,” said Civ Ed student adviser and SHS senior Noah Kaller.
There is also an alternative advising program called Freshman Seminar and Peer Leadership for those who do not participate in Civ Ed.
Civ Ed is a community-building program that creates a microenvironment to develop long-lasting friendships and social acceptance. As three Civ Ed deans explained in an email to the Inquirer, Civ Ed works to “alleviate the stress of incoming ninth graders by helping them make quick connections with others … It really encourages students to step outside of situations and environments that have been familiar and comfortable in the past, and to establish new connections with their peers and upperclassmen.”
During three weekly meetings, pre-planned activities push students to create social connections. “Students either work in smaller groups of five to 10 students with two upperclassman advisers or with the entire ‘community’ of about 60 students and advisers,” Kaller said. Each of the SHS’s three Civ Ed communities’ activities are planned by their respective 16 upperclassman advisers, two humanities teachers and one dean (counselor).
Civ Ed deans Jennifer Morgan, Nancy Thompson and Michael Hiller said via email, “We were drawn to the idea of building a smaller community within the larger school environment as well as the feeling of being a part of something bigger than ourselves. We loved the idea of getting to know our students through team-building activities. We have enjoyed seeing firsthand ninth graders’ confidence grow throughout the school year as a result of many of the connections built and activities performed.”
Beyond their enjoyment of working with the students, “We have also loved working with teams of teachers to really push our advisers to be the best role models they can be,” the deans said. Aside from working with teachers, “working with and training the [student] advisers provides us with the opportunity to provide them with the skills to be more compassionate, and to be better listeners and communicators. Civ Ed gets kids to think about others prior to thinking about themselves and connects students to peers and adults they may never have been connected to otherwise. Through those connections, they learn to find common ground with all different types of individuals.”
During the spring of 2020, however, all Civ Ed community and advisory periods were held virtually, as were most other SHS courses.
“Last year, when we were in a hybrid/cohort model, we had to shift our thinking of what community was and what we could ultimately achieve as a larger group,” the deans wrote. Traditional activities like an overnight trip and other outside-school experiences were canceled.
The ongoing infections and restrictions during the pandemic, however, continued to impair Civ Ed’s position in SHS. Last year, one of the previous Civ Ed deans, Aaron Mooney, left the high school and the program. Next school year, three of the six Civ Ed teachers are stepping down from their positions after many years of working in the program.
It’s rare for Civ Ed teachers to leave the program; Dean Hiller has been with the program for 20 years and Dean Morgan for eight, but COVID-19 spurred a change in management as half of the Civ Ed teachers left the program.
Nicole Jakymiw and Kendra Claussen are among the teachers stepping down from the program after long and impactful terms as Civ Ed faculty advisers. For years, and even through a pandemic, they have helped freshmen adjust to high school, and now, in their words, they believe it’s about time “to give more teachers the chance to participate.”
With the change in management, Civ Ed next year will not only be helping freshmen with their transition into high school, but it will also welcome three SHS teachers to the program, Dave Sharron, Pam Kroll and Michelle Britto.
While the deans understand that change can be an obstacle, they also appreciate its hidden benefits. “There have been many shifts and changes in Civ Ed faculty over the years. While change can be challenging in certain ways, we see it as an opportunity to create new cultures and to perhaps rethink some of our traditions and familiar activities to improve upon them and to keep the program fresh. New perspectives are always important for improvement,” the current deans stated.
Senior advisers who are leaving, like Kaller, worry that some of Civ Ed’s traditions could be lost in the transition. Nonetheless, through the wear and tear of 20 years, “the program has remained pretty consistent,” the deans responded. “It has adapted with the times (i.e, the pandemic), but has maintained its original core goals from the onset of the program.”
Current advisers hope the new teachers will be able to balance introducing fresh ideas while preserving what must be protected.
Next school year Civ Ed will see not only a change in teachers but also an essential change in senior advisers. As the Class of 2022 graduates, so will the last advisers in the school who had a “normal” and COVID-free year of Civ Ed. It will be up to the current junior advisers to teach the incoming advisers and freshmen all of the traditions they missed because of a hindered first year.
Asked whether they think the junior advisers are ready to lead their respective communities, the Civ Ed deans responded, “Yes. Not only have our junior advisers been facilitating community experiences throughout this past school year, but there is also a great deal of training that happens for the advisers throughout the year and most intensively during the first six weeks of each school year.”
Orientation at the beginning of the year is an essential time for advisers to prepare to meet the freshmen. This year, the veteran teachers will teach the new ones how to advise the advisers to advise the freshmen, and the deans said they are confident that their communities will persevere in the coming year as they rebuild — a testament to community-building as the core value and specialty of Civ Ed.
The deans continued, “The basic concept of any activity in Civ Ed revolves around connecting with others and learning to be a positive force in the community. So, the fact that we are all working with such solid human beings in both roles is really all we need to be successful. Everything else will fall into place. Every year brings with it certain challenges and bumps in the road, and we are prepared just like we are every year to learn from each other and to grow with each week together.”
