Rebecca Alexander is a role model for resilience. An author, psychotherapist, fitness instructor, disability rights advocate and extreme athlete, she is also almost completely blind and deaf. When she was in college, Alexander discovered she had the rarest form of a genetic condition known as Usher syndrome. Even before her diagnosis, Alexander was slowly losing her sight and hearing.
Scarsdale PT Council’s CHILD Committee hosted Alexander at Scarsdale Middle School Jan. 14 for students and parents to hear her story and participate in a panel discussion with psychologists from the elementary, middle, and high schools. The goal of the presentation and panel was to show parents how to advocate for their children and show kids that they don’t always need to rely on someone else to advocate for them.
Alexander started by explaining her disability and the journey she took to get to self-acceptance. She said she has “donut” vision, which allowes her periphery and paracentral vision to work, but everything in between she can’t see. She demonstrated the effect by holding her hands out to the side of her face and slowly bringing them together. As she brought her hands together, she told the audience “I can see, I can’t see, I can’t see, and I can see again.” Alexander also showed the audience her cane, which looked like a collection of sticks or rods, but when she removed it from her bag, it sprang into use as a long white cane with red reflective tape and a ball at the bottom. Alexander explained the elements of her cane, such as the red tape, which is an indication that the person using it still has some sight, and why some people prefer square tips over round ones on their canes.
Throughout her explanations, Alexander talked about what it was like living with disabilities as a teen. She said she used to have hearing aids, but would hate for people to notice them, so every day she was late to her college classes because she spent so much time making sure her hair was dry and covering her ears. During her college homecoming game, where she wanted to show school spirit and put her hair in a ponytail, she didn’t even wear her hearing aids, she said, for fear that people would give her funny looks. When she first realized she needed to use a cane, she went for a walk on an empty street, sure that no one would see her. When she came to a crosswalk and a man in a car waited for her to go, she cried as she crossed the street because she didn’t want to get judgmental looks or have her disability be the thing that defined her to the world.
While Alexander struggled through hearing and seeing loss, she said her parents were always there to advocate for her, albeit in different ways. Her mother advocated for information and access, even bringing Alexander to a conference for blind people. Her father, on the other hand, advocated for “normalcy” and took an “ignorance is bliss” approach. Throughout the lecture, Alexander said parents need to come to terms with the idea that their child may not be “normal,” or exactly what they imagined, in their own way, and after doing that, then they are in the best position to advocate for their child. She further explained that parents need to experience this sense of loss on “their own time” because children pick up on parents “insecurities, fears and anger,” and the child may think there is something wrong with them if the parent can’t come to terms with a disability, whether it is mental or physical.
During a question-and-answer session with the audience, Alexander responded to questions such as “What colors can you see?” – Dark blue and black are difficult – and “Can the work done to restore your hearing be reversed?” – No, not if she keeps up listening therapy.
CHILD co-chair Jenny Simon Tabak asked Alexander how she got to a place in her life where she was able to come to terms with her disability and accept herself.
“I think oftentimes we leave a lot to the schools,” Alexander said, “but I think self-advocacy starts from home and how we respond to the needs of our children.”
Alexander also said it’s important for families to know their rights, and to realize that asking for accommodations is often a right and not a privilege.
“Kids have a right, not only to this information but to access,” Alexander said. “That’s very difficult, because the No. 1 thing people are going to say to you when you ask them to do anything different than what they’re accustomed to is ‘no’ or ‘we can’t.’” Alexander said she views rejections as an opportunity to educate and help the person understand why she needs certain accommodations. Whenever people do accommodate her without issue, Alexander makes it a point to thank them and let them know how helpful they are; that’s her way of leaving people with good experiences and, hopefully, encouraging them to keep helping others.
The panel of student services professionals, including psychologists from Edgewood Elementary School, the middle school, and the high school, along with Quaker Ridge Principal Felix Gil and SHS Assistant Principal Christopher Griffin, shared their own experiences with child advocacy in the Scarsdale school system. They responded to questions about finding resources and getting a child to open up. Griffin spoke about how teens often want to open up and talk, but it looks different for everyone, and often parents and educators just need to be there when the child is ready to speak.
Dr. Janelle Brown, a psychologist at Edgewood, reminded parents that most kids aren’t ready to talk when the adult may be ready, and a child’s or teen’s unwillingness to talk may be a protection mechanism. Gil also noted that it’s important for students to find a community of people with whom they can talk openly.
Everyone on the panel encouraged parents to reach out to them or to other school psychologists to get resources and to find outlets for their children.
For her concluding comment, Alexander said, “I try to make people comfortable by communicating what I need. People want to help, they want to be able to accommodate you, but they often need you to help them know how.”
To find out more about Rebecca Alexander visit rebalexander.com.
