Response to Intervention has been replaced by Multi-Tiered System of Supports in Scarsdale’s elementary schools. Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Dr. Edgar McIntosh said it was part of the “evolution of our systems and structures to support student learners within their classrooms and schools,” noting that MTSS is outside the realm of special education, instead residing in the “general education structure” that is “available to all students,” and “more inclusive,” going beyond just academics.
McIntosh gave an overview of some changes that took place for this school year at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Monday, March 21.
McIntosh said MTSS is “farther reaching” and “encompasses the social, emotional and behavioral needs of students,” adding, “This wider definition is important and reflects a more holistic approach to student support and certainly the current needs of many of our students.”
By identifying the needs of students “collaboratively” and with “research-based strategies for support,” the district can help students in a more “targeted” way when teachers better identify the needs of their students. That could mean instead of saying a student struggles with math, it could be one part of math such as fractions, computational fluency or numeracy.
Among the ways McIntosh said the district is working to help students in need are a multisensory tool for those struggling with spelling or using a different font, lexend, that is “designed to be easier for eyes to track,” which can lead to better “retention of information and overall comprehension.”
Using all kinds of different tools and structures for students whose teachers identify them as needing a boost can actually help avoid different special education designations. McIntosh said, “It is only used for those students who are not making progress within the expected range.” He also said, “And it is something that there’s a cycle, so part of it is we do this, we try this for a finite amount of time — try this for six to eight weeks — and then we check back to see if it’s something that’s actually working.”
The shift began with a three-day Tri-State Consortium audit of Scarsdale’s RTI program, with a focus on reading. The recommendations, according to McIntosh, included “consistency in documentation processes, common training for the child study teams and the assured sharing and distribution of research-based interventions, strategies and resources to support the range of students in our classrooms.”
Over the summer, the district began working with RTI/MTSS consultant Jim Wright, setting Scarsdale “on a pathway of discovery and improvement,” according to McIntosh. The main starting point was developing a “tool to collect and record the most relevant, focused and meaningful data in a way that is streamlined and sustainable for classroom teachers” across all five elementary schools in Scarsdale, for which there is now a “growing list of resources to support students.”
Over the next 18 months there will be more training and work with Wright and in the fall the district, which will continue to assess its initial MTSS strategies this school year, will roll out a new form for the district’s educators to use in collecting “data on students who show measurable improvement within the classroom due to our efforts,” while also looking how to better support those who don’t make the necessary strides.
Global connections at SHS
McIntosh also gave an update on Strategic Plan goals, notably in the area of global competencies and the use of technology to connect students with peers throughout the world.
Among the ways nearly 100 Scarsdale High School students are connected is through the Envoys platform, which hosts global virtual summits on Saturday afternoons. The summits feature international experts and educators working with students to “explore broad themes in sustainability and social action,” McIntosh said.
The Global Entrepreneurship Challenge is in its pilot year, with students being challenged to review the United Nations’ sustainable development goals and “find opportunities in their local communities to make an impact around these areas by observing, interviewing or immersing themselves in experiences that present a need,” McIntosh said. By testing solutions and sharing them with the network, it offers an opportunity for change around the world.
Scarsdale is a member of the Global Education Benchmark Group, which hosts international virtual conversations on topics like global production and consumption, gender equality and climate action. Global coordinator for the district Heather Waters will sit on the next panel.
Coming up on April 30 is the Scarsdale Saturday Virtual Summit, which is student-run by the Global Exchange Club and features sustainability leaders Amir Dossal of the Global Partnerships Forum, Manjula Dissanayake of the Educate Lanka Foundation, student leaders and community members Michelle Sterling and Ron Schulhof to discuss local and global concerns and solutions.
The district is working on forming international relationships with schools in Buenos Aires and Paris to “offer opportunities for students in STEAM as well as history, art, culture and language” through Project Zero at Harvard. “We know from our experience students make real and authentic connections through collaborative problem-solving and will appreciate this opportunity to learn alongside other student leaders in the area,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh also announced a new high school event, Non Sibi Day, which is being planned for May 27 as a day of service by the Social Justice Committee. It will feature student- and faculty-led programming “on issues related to human community, animal welfare and the environment, with the aims of increasing awareness and fostering activism and action” in conjunction with school and outside service clubs and organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Scarsdale League of Women Voters and Hudson Link. There will be small class seminars in addition to gradewide “shared experiences” for grades 9-11.
“The day seeks to build on the success of Global Citizenship Day by further empowering students, fostering community and interconnectedness, and cultivating a sense of personal purpose and meaning that increases emotional well-being,” McIntosh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.